Stranger Things star Sadie Sink weighs in on Eleven's ambiguous fate: "I think Mike's story is just one last story"

News
Sadie Sink thinks she knows what really happened to Eleven

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things season 5 ended on a huge twist, with the fate of Millie Bobby Brown's lead character up in the air. But, fellow star Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the show, has her own take on what happened to the super-abled hero.

"I think she's dead," said Sink on The Tonight Show when asked whether or not she thinks Eleven is still alive. "I think, like, Mike's story is just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood. But that's just one final tale, and that's it."

So what is the truth? Well, no one really knows apart from Bobby Brown and the Duffer brothers. While on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the series' co-creator Matt Duffer said, "Ross and I know, and we were just talking to Millie about it," adding, "she’s not going to tell you either… Millie swore herself to secrecy."

