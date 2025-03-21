Ryan Reynolds has given us the weirdest Marvel movie marathon ever to mark 10 years since the first Deadpool movie started filming

published

Deadpool started filming 10 years ago

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It's been 10 years since the first Deadpool movie started filming, and, to mark the occasion, Ryan Reynolds has posted the weirdest Marvel movie marathon ever to Twitter.

"A decade really zips by. Deadpool started filming 10 years ago," he wrote, accompanied by a black-and-white, 32-second montage of the entire trilogy played at warp speed – and backwards. Check it out below.

The first Deadpool movie released in 2016, and it was infamously greenlit after test footage leaked. Deadpool 2 arrived in 2018, and Deadpool and Wolverine followed last year. The threequel proved to be a massive hit, grossing over $1 billion at the box office.

There's no word yet on when we'll next see Deadpool, though we'd guess he might have an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. According to Reynolds, though, the Merc with a Mouth should never officially join the team.

"​​I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man. If he becomes either, we’re at the end," he shared. "I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey."

Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts* this May 2, while Daredevil: Born Again is releasing weekly on Disney Plus now. You can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or read our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict.

For everything else the MCU has in store, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

