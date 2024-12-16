Ryan Reynolds says joining the Avengers will be the end of the hero as "his ultimate dream is to be accepted"

With no Deadpool 4 on the horizon, our best bet of seeing the Merc with a Mouth next is if the anti-hero joins an upcoming MCU movie . But star Ryan Reynolds says joining a Marvel team will probably mark the end of Deadpool.

"I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man. If he becomes either, we’re at the end," said Reynolds in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey."

When pressed whether he has any updates on Deadpool and his clawed X-Man buddy Wolverine joining Avengers 5 or 6, Reynolds confessed, "There are no updates to share just yet. But I trust Kevin and [Marvel executive] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me."

This year Deadpool and Wolverine smashed onto screens marking Deadpool’s MCU debut. Since then, there has been much discussion over which Marvel project he will drop into next, starting with the next upcoming Avengers flicks. Part of Marvel Phase 6 , Both Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars do not have an official synopsis or wider cast list. However, we know that Marvel does enjoy a secret cameo or two, just look at the amount of Deadpool and Wolverine cameos we got.

In terms of another Deadpool movie, a fourth installment looks very unlikely as Reynolds admitted, "A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."



Deadpool and Wolverine is available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, keep up with upcoming superhero movies and see our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order.