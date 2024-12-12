Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Christmas video has been unveiled – and it can't resist a shot at Henry Cavill's Superman departure

Deadpool and Kidpool Help SickKids - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Reynolds has returned as Deadpool as part of a new charity Christmas video with a fellow superpowered special guest: Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter.

"Benevolence is thirsty work," Deadpool says at the outset of a new charity video to highlight the SickKids Foundation. Here, Deadpool begins by helping sick kids alongside Kidpool. But because they're R-rated, they need some extra help. Enter Lynda Carter, who even parodies her transformation spin from the '70s Wonder Woman series.

Naturally, Deadpool even finds time to get in a few jabs at DC. After Carter's costume doesn't materialize quite how she would have hoped (you might recognize the ugly Christmas sweater from a viral picture with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Jake Gyllenhaal), the Merc with the Mouth quips: "The DC lawyers. I knew it. Yeah, it's probably the same guy who got Cavill." That is, of course, a reference to Superman actor Henry Cavill being unceremoniously dumped from the DCEU just weeks after returning to the role as part of the Black Adam post-credits scene.

The SickKids video is the latest post-Deadpool and Wolverine project for Reynolds' smack-talking Marvel hero. He originally teased a Christmas project – presumably this video – earlier this year and later released a Disney Plus promo in the full suit with Blind Al actor Leslie Uggams.

If Reynolds gets his way, Deadpool might continue his string of side quests – and he won't always be the centre of attention.

He told Andrew Garfield on Variety's Actors on Actors series, "The thing is, I see Deadpool as a supporting character much more than he is the center. We center him sometimes because that's what [the audience] want, but you can't center him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he's so much the underdog and I don't think I can do that again. So I think if he comes back, it's going to be in someone else's movie – a Channing Tatum. I would happily be the fifth banana in his movie or anyone else's."

