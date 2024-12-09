After the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds says he sees the Merc with a Mouth as more of a supporting character going forward

Ryan Reynolds says he doesn't see Deadpool starring in another standalone movie going forward.

"I don't know what the future of Deadpool will be but I do know that Sean and I made the movie to have a beginning, middle, and an end and be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one. I think it's sort of important to make space for a movie to just be a movie," Reynolds told fellow Marvel actor Andrew Garfield during Variety's Actors on Actors.

Deadpool and Wolverine introduced the Merc with the Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and amassed over $1 billion at the global box office. The first two Deadpool films were produced by Fox, with the first one pre-dating Disney's acquisition of Fox Marvel titles. The movie also brought Hugh Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement, after he was killed off in James Mangold's Logan. Deadpool and Wolverine cleverly and hilarious opens with Deadpool visiting Logan's grave - but still pays homage to the gutwrenching vision of Wolverine that Mangold created.

"The thing is I see Deadpool's a supporting character much more than he is a main because they want that's what they want they want but you can't unless you take everything away. You have to create a situation where he's so much the underdog and I don't think I can do that again so I think if he comes back it's going to be in someone else's movie - Channing Tatum- so excited to play Gambit and I would happily be the fifth banana in his movie or anyone else's."

