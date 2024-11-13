Ryan Reynolds' mystery Deadpool project was actually a Disney Plus promo with a very un-Disney joke about that gross popcorn bucket

The mysterious Deadpool project that Ryan Reynolds has been revealed - and it's definitely not the wholesome Christmas special some fans were theorizing.

Reynolds shared the clip to his personal Twitter account along with the caption, "Good luck putting this one back in the vault." In the 15-second clip, Deadpool is sitting on the couch next to his roommate Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) and has the infamous Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn bucket (you remember, the one with Wolverine's big gaping mouth) sitting on his lap. When Blind Al reaches over into the bucket, Deadpool looks at the camera and says, "Welcome to Disney Plus." You can watch the brief clip below.

Deadpool and Wolverine is now available to watch on Disney's exclusive streaming platform, as is the documentary Assembled: The Making of Deadpool and Wolverine. The third Deadpool installment first hit theaters on July 26 and grossed $1.338 billion against a budget of just $200 million.

Good luck putting this one back in the vault. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/t4tAEc2ZP4November 12, 2024

The making-of documentary features interviews from Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, executive producer Wendy Jacobson, Matthew Macfayden, Emma Corrin, and more. The crew shares their many scrapped ideas for the threequel, including one involving a feature-length deleted scenes 'extravaganza' that showed that our beloved Merc with a Mouth was actually in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the entire time but his scenes were merely cut.

