Deadpool and Wolverine originally had a "deleted scenes extravaganza" that would've showed Deadpool "was in the MCU the whole time"

Assembled: The Making of Deadpool and Wolverine has arrived, and executive producer Wendy Jacobson says they had a plethora of "crazy ideas" for the third movie.

"We had a 'Deadpool's Deleted Scenes Extravaganza' where we were going to try and show that he was in the MCU the whole time - you just didn't see his scenes, they were all on the cutting room floor," Jacobson explained, adding that they were "really just trying to find a reason for this movie to be."

The accompanying image for Deadpool's Deleted Scenes Extravaganza sees a crayon drawing of Deadpool standing in a portal waving next to Doctor Strange, before cutting to a brief scene where Deadpool is standing rather goofily in front of Thanos.

Another scrapped idea from Jacobson's notes included a shot-for-shot remake of Thor 2 but with Deadpool instead. Though it would've been a bit much to stretch over the course of a feature-length film, it would've made a great post-credits scene or bonus feature on the digital and physical release. The "reason" for a third Deadpool movie, Jacobson went on to explain, was, of course, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The hour-long making-of documentary includes commentary from Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and more.

