Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming hints an unannounced X-Men star could appear in Avengers: Doomsday

Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming has potentially given away another X-Men star who could be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

So far, we know that James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier are all returning, along with Channing Tatum's Gambit.

But, when ET brought up Halle Berry's Storm possibly appearing, Cumming responded: "Well, maybe she does." But, he pretty quickly qualified that with: "I don't… but honestly, I'm the last person to ask."

This isn't the first time that Cumming has potentially given away a Doomsday secret. Earlier this year, he might have let slip that he shares the screen with The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal.

"I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I'm thinking, 'I'm 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then," Cumming joked. "And now I'm back doing it. That, to me, is hilarious. I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."

Along with the returning X-Men stars, Doomsday also features the Thunderbolts cast, the rest of the Fantastic Four, and familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and Letitia Wright's Shuri. Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026. Before that, though, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in theaters next July 31.

