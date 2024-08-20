Deadpool and Wolverine's scrapped variant is Wolverinepool, an unhinged combo of the two Marvel heroes

Deadpool and Wolverine boasts a whole bunch of variants of its titular heroes, from Lady Deadpool to the Cavillrine. Turns out, though, that the movie almost featured another: a Deadpool and Wolverine variant named Wolverinepool.

Shared online by the movie's concept artist David Masson, the scrapped version's concept art shows a red-suited Deadpool, complete with his signature belt and suit, sporting long claws and Wolverine's iconic mask. Masson shared the mock-up on Instagram after posting his designs of the variants that did make the cut.

"Starting off with Wolverinepool! Or Wolverpool, Deadverine? One of the variants that didn't make the cut unfortunately," said Masson. See the full image below.

Although we didn't get to see Wolverinepool in the movie, the threequel did deliver an abundance of Deadpool variants in one of the final scenes. This includes Cowboy Deadpool, Kidpool, Zenpool, Robot Deadpool, and more.

Earlier in the movie we are treated to a few Wolverine variants, too, when Deadpool is searching different Marvel universes for the X-Man. During his travels, the Merc with a Mouth comes across short Wolverine, a crucified Wolverine, and Old Man Logan, to name a few.

In that respect, it would have been cool to see a mix-up of the two heroes in the midst of it all. But despite his lack of appearance in the movie, Wolverinepool already exists and was introduced in the 2007 comic Cable & Deadpool #46. The variant was created when Wade Wilson was bonded with Adamantium as part of the Weapons Plus Program.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool and Wolverine welcomes Deadpool into the MCU as he enlists the moody mutant to help him save his universe. It is out now in theaters.

