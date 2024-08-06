Ryan Reynolds had a "conversation" about squeezing in another unlikely cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine: Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider

Ryan Reynolds has revealed the one Deadpool and Wolverine cameo they tried for and didn’t get: Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider.

Reynolds confirmed to Collider that there were at least some initial discussions that took place about bringing in Cage’s motorbike-riding vigilante, but they ultimately proved fruitless.

"Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no," Reynolds said. It’s not clear whether either party reached out for direct talks or if it even reached anything past an early spitballing stage. The movie featured a clutch of cameos, including Dafne Keen's X-23, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant.

Released in 2007, Ghost Rider starred Cage as the titular chain-swinging anti-hero from Hell. The cast also included Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, and Sam Elliott. Cage also starred as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider once more in the 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Despite the Deadpool and Wolverine no-show, Cage did reprise a past superhero role (of sorts) in last year’s The Flash – as a multiverse version of Superman. Infamously, Cage was set to play the DC hero in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, a 1990s movie that was eventually canned.

The actor – who recently starred in horror sensation Longlegs – will swing into action in the near future as a live-action version of his Spider-Noir character from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Now titled Noir, the series is heading to Prime Video. Brendan Gleeson will play a villain in the show, which follows "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in '30s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more from Deadpool and Wolverine, be sure to check out our breakdowns of the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene and all of the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos we spotted.

Then, look ahead to the wider MCU with our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.