Henry Cavill breaks silence on his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo in perfect fashion – with a Justice League reshoot reference

Henry Cavill has broken his silence on his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo and, fittingly, it features a reference to his time as Superman.

Deadpool and Wolverine’s montage of Wolverine variants included a surprise face: The Cavillrine, played by Henry Cavill. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool even makes pointed reference to Marvel treating the actor better than the studio "down the street".

"To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache," Cavill wrote on Instagram, a sly nod to Justice League reshoots overlapping with his time on production for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. There, his character Walker sported a ‘stache, which had to be superimposed out of new Superman scenes in painfully unsubtle fashion.

Cavill, of course, portrayed Superman in the DCEU from Man of Steel through to the ill-fated Black Adam post-credits scene, a moment which was quickly made redundant after James Gunn and Peter Safran rebooted the cinematic universe under the new DC Studios umbrella.

Speaking to Collider, Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed the Henry Cavill cameo actually came together in just a few minutes.

"That idea was hatched by Ryan, named by Ryan in that same instance, and it was not long after the Superman-DC shuffling of the deck, and it was just on our minds and then it was the idea, the name, a text, and an answer, all in 15 minutes," Levy recalled.

