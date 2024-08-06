Dafne Keen confirms Deadpool and Wolverine's X-23 is from Logan – and reveals what happened to the character after the 2017 movie

Dafne Keen has confirmed what we all suspected from her Deadpool and Wolverine cameo: the Void’s X-23 is from Logan – and that’s not the only interesting tidbit The Acolyte actor revealed during a new interview with ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast.

"[Marvel Studios] had an answer for anything," Keen said on originally intending to approach the reprisal of her role with a barrage of questions. "[Laura] is not a variant. [She] went along with the kids for a few years and got zapped. She’s been in [The Void] for a few years now."

Keen added, "[Laura] lost her accent because [she] has been in America for a while now… she’s a very intelligent kid."

Marvel, it seems, have mapped out more of X-23’s character arc from Logan, which saw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine escort his ‘daughter’ before eventually succumbing to his wounds after fighting a clone of himself.

In Deadpool and Wolverine, X-23 headed up a gang of heroes in The Void, including Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit. Laura’s trademark pink glasses even made an appearance during their attack on Cassandra Nova’s compound – though it’s not clear if the character who appears in Earth-10005 during the Deadpool and Wolverine ending is the one from the Void or another variant entirely.

