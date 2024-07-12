Deadpool and Wolverine's first 35 minutes debut as early reactions call it unexpected, bloody, and outrageous

Deadpool and Wolverine has debuted just over half an hour of footage, and the early reactions are in.

The highly anticipated third outing in the Deadpool trilogy, and the Merc with a Mouth's entry into the MCU, is still a few weeks away. However, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been making their rounds in a Deadpool world tour debuting the footage alongside director Shawn Levy.

"It was the greatest time I ever had making a movie," Jackman said at the latest event in London where GamesRadar+ was present, before they showed 35 minutes of the movie along with a teaser of what will come after. Check out our reactions, as well as others present at the event below. And don't worry, we'll be keeping everything spoiler-free!

"They showed us the first 37 minutes of #DeadpoolAndWolverine and it’s an absolute blast," GamesRadar+'s own Emily Murray tweeted. "They understood the assignment and are more than delivering - was laughing right from the opening gag. It’s dumb. It’s fun. Can’t wait to see the rest - let’s fucking go."

GamesRadar+ journalist Amy West added: "The first 35 mins of #DeadpoolAndWolverine go hard on the self-aware gags. It's violent, energetic, and super funny! I just hope it's given space to be a movie in the remaining 92. SO good to see Hugh Jackman in that suit. Matthew Macfadyen = MVP. Can't wait for the rest!"

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell wrote: "I have seen (35 minutes of) Deadpool & Wolverine. It's a promising start with an excellent opening gag, and if you're still worried Deadpool has been tamed, the bloody and outrageous first set piece will resolve any worries."

"Saw the footage from #DeadpoolAndWolverine and y’all ain’t ready for it," HeyUGuys' Scott J. Davis added. "Forget what you think you know, bin anything you think might happen cos Reynolds and co. have sneakily but brilliantly constructed their marketing and their film. Can’t wait to see it in all its glory!"

Film critic Katie Smith-Wong tweeted: "It may have been a 37 minute peek but it's enough to tell me that this movie is going to be &:!-£:@“# epic! Can’t wait to see the whole thing!"

Check out some more early reactions to the opening below.

The first 35 minutes of #DeadpoolAndWolverine are loads of fun.So far, it's everything I hoped for from this team-up, while still retaining the essence of a Deadpool movie. Ryan Reynolds might really be Marvel Jesus... Can't wait to watch the rest! pic.twitter.com/oLbjrPA7tWJuly 11, 2024

What an epic 35 minutes 😳So many laughs (in a good way) I need to rewatch it all to actually hear the dialogue. Some VERY bold choices, phew, and a direction I wasn't expecting so that's a lovely feeling to have! Roll on, 25th July!#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/3NdkagpRAxJuly 11, 2024

I’ve seen 35 minutes of #DeadpoolAndWolverine and I am blown away. The film is going to change the landscape of the MCU. This could easily become the magnum opus of comic book movies. Expectations are high…but boy, does it deliver. Pop those claws and #LFG!! @MarvelUK pic.twitter.com/eOdwpiBZQjJuly 11, 2024

Delighted to say that if #DeadpoolAndWolverine can keep up the energy of its first 35 mins then we’re definitely not looking at a Dud-pool. I guess you could call it Deadpool & Wow-verine… it was Dead-cool… that’s allI’ve got pic.twitter.com/euLAZcPxyWJuly 11, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine begins with Wade Wilson snapped up by the TVA (and Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox) to help save the Marvel timeline. His task brings him together with a variant of Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman) who reluctantly helps out after playing a part in destroying his own world.

Emma Corrin also stars a Cassandra Nova, as well as a whole host of cameos announced so far. Expect mutants, TVA agents, and a whole lot more when the comic book movie arrives on our screen.

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.