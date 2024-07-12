Deadpool and Wolverine features a new side to Wolverine almost 25 years after Hugh Jackman’s X-Men debut

Deadpool and Wolverine features a new side to Wolverine – almost 25 years after Hugh Jackman first popped his claws in 2000’s X-Men.

"There are parts of the character I pitched in different versions and tried to get across – and I can’t tell you what it is. It was something I’d been scratching at, and these [writers] did it," Jackman revealed at a London press conference attended by GamesRadar+.

"I feel so invigorated playing him again. I think fans are going to see a whole different side [to Wolverine] which I’m really, really excited about. These guys wrote so generously and with incredible detail and love for the character, as they do for all the characters."

Deadpool and Wolverine, which features Jackman’s Wolverine teaming up with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, is something that the Australian actor has already described as one of the greatest experiences of his career.

"The experience of making the movie was also one of the greatest of my career, and I've been playing Wolverine for 25 years," Jackman said during a Marvel event in Shanghai (via ComicBook).

"This experience exceeded anything I've done before as this character – and in many other movies, in anything. I loved it. And I think it shows on the screen. You can feel the warmth. The movie has a warmth to it, and it's funny, and it's irreverent, and the action is crazy. But I think you can feel the friendship."

It’s not just the cast talking up the R-Rated Deadpool threequel. The first reactions to the opening 35 minutes of the movie are in, with GamesRadar+’s own Emily Murray tweeting after the screening, "They understood the assignment and are more than delivering - was laughing right from the opening gag. It’s dumb. It’s fun. Can’t wait to see the rest - let’s fucking go."

Deadpool and Wolverine hits cinemas on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 5.