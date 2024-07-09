Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 exceeds anything he’s done before in his 25 years as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman says Marvel fans are in for something brand new with Deadpool and Wolverine.

"The experience of making the movie was also one of the greatest of my career, and I've been playing Wolverine for 25 years," Jackman said during a Marvel event in Shanghai (via ComicBook). The film pulled the actor out of his MCU retirement, with Ryan Reynolds having called him up to pitch the film.

"This experience exceeded anything I've done before as this character – and in many other movies, in anything. I loved it. And I think it shows on the screen. You can feel the warmth. The movie has a warmth to it, and it's funny, and it's irreverent, and the action is crazy. But I think you can feel the friendship."

Per the official synopsis, an injured Wolverine is in recovery when he crosses paths with Deadpool – and the former rivals team up to defeat a common enemy. Directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The cast includes Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfayden, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Brianna Hildebrand, with Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner reprising her 2005 role as Elektra (which still makes me teary-eyed just thinking about it).

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 and on July 25 in the UK.