In the wake of another DC box office disaster, Deadpool creator says he "could not be more psyched" about James Gunn’s Superman

Deadpool creator and Image Comics founder Rob Liefeld says he's pretty stoked for James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie – and it's nice to see someone keeping the faith after DC's latest blunder.

"I am hearing really great, GREAT things about James Gunn’s SUPERMAN," Liefeld wrote on Twitter. "I could not be more psyched. Superman is my favorite superhero of all space and time."

Sadly, most of the replies to Liefeld's tweets are either entirely negative or wholly unconvinced with many citing The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods as DC movies that didn't quite live up to the hype. DC's latest movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, currently sits at a 33% Critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 31%. The film has made history as the Hollywood comic book movie to receive a D CinemaScore.

Superman, formerly known as Superman: Legacy, is the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU – titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The upcoming pic follows a younger Superman (David Corenswet) as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

Written and directed by Gunn, the cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Deadpool and Wolverine is still in theaters. Superman is slated for a July 11, 2025 release.