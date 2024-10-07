Joker Folie a Deux breaks an unwanted record during its disappointing opening weekend

Joker Folie a Deux has added to its already rather disappointing opening as it has broken yet another record of lows, this time relating to its Cinema Score.

Joker 2 has earned a Cinema Score of D, according to the official CinemaScore website , making the sequel the first ever comic book movie to earn a D from audiences. Moreover, this is the lowest grade a comic book movie has had since Fantastic Four in 2015 which received a C-. Ouch.

The movie has also fallen behind Madame Web and Morbius , often regarded as some of the worst superhero flicks released in past years, which both have C+ Cinema Scores. Worse yet, Joker Folie a Deux currently has a far lower audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than the two, with 37%. Whereas Madame Web currently sits at 57% and Morbius at 71% . However, it is important to note that Joker 2 has a higher critics score than both of the Sony Marvel movies mentioned.

This only adds to the movie’s bleak opening weekend as it is estimated the new DC flick racked up $40 million on its domestic opening in the US, and $121 million in total worldwide, compared to its budget of $200 million. It's clear to see that this is a serious drop from the first Joker movie which opened at $96 million domestically with a $55 million budget. Joker was a raging success which reached over $1 billion during its full theatrical stint spanning over 65 weeks, according to BoxOfficeMojo .

The reviews are not much better either. In our own two-star Joker Folie a Deux review, we describe the sequel as an "art courtroom movie, part behind-bars romance, Folie à Deux is an unconventional musical sequel that fails to hit the high notes."

But there are some fans, as first reactions to the movie saw Joker 2 being called "a bold, daring and mesmerizing masterpiece." Plus, our own writer celebrated Lady Gaga’s bold performance in an opinion piece calling for the star to have more spotlight roles .

