Horror fans are placing their bets on which movies they think will be parodied in Scary Movie 6, and many suggest Midsommar and Hereditary

It’s been 12 years since the last instalment in the Scary Movie franchise hit screens, and there has been a hell of a lot of great and not so great horror movies released since then. This means the upcoming spoof has a lot to play with, but fans want to know exactly which modern horror movies Scary Movie 6 will parody.

One fan took to Reddit to ask that very question, and other fans did not hold back in throwing plenty of films in the firing line. "There’ll be a scene of a girl with her head out a car window running into a telephone pole. It won’t decapitate her. She’ll just keep bonking her head on phone pole after phone pole," said one fan, referring to Ari Aster’s Hereditary. Another of Aster’s A24 flicks under attack is Midsommar. "I think the opening of Midsommar gets ridiculed as well. Like instead of car exhaust it’s just hotboxing marijuana," replied another user.

It seems as though arthouse or 'elevated horror' movies are the top picks to rip off. "They could parody Skinamarink really easily by just showing the ceiling of a room for like 5 minutes while someone whispers something stupid and then moving on," said one fan. More movies suggested include It Follows, Pearl, Nope, Get Out, and last year’s surprise hit Longlegs. "Longlegs, but someone who has really long legs," said one user.

(Image credit: Miramax)

As for horror icons, it looks like the clowns aren't safe either, as many fans suggested the movie should make fun of IT's Pennywise and even Terrifier’s Art the Clown. "Shart the Clown?" suggested one fan, to which another replied, "they can come with something even funnier or own spin on him lol Like Ghostface saying wassup on the phone was iconic."

However, we asked the same question to our follower over on Total Film’s Facebook page, and a clear frontrunner was Zach Cregger’s brand new movie Weapons. We have a feeling we might be seeing Anna Faris run with her arms out very soon, just like the missing children in Weapons.

Scary Movie 6 was announced last year, but it recently cast original stars Faris and Regina Hall, who will be reprising their roles as Brenda and Cindy. The movie also welcomes back the Wayans brothers, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Marlon and Shawn wrote and starred in the first two films, and Keenen wrote and directed the movies. Michael Tiddes is set to direct.

Scary Movie 6 is set to premiere in summer 2026.