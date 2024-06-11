Suicide Squad anime gets release date – and it’s sooner than expected
Suicide Squad Isekai hits our screens later in June
The Suicide Squad Isekai anime finally has a western release date – and two surprise streaming homes.
The series, developed by Attack on Titan studio WIT, will launch on June 27 on Max and Hulu. Yes, that now means certain Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers will be able to watch DC properties alongside its Marvel content. That feels illegal, somehow.
The first three episodes will premiere on that date, with new episodes of the 10-part series to follow weekly.
Suicide Squad Isekai follows the trials and tribulations of Amanda Waller’s crack team of disposable villains as they are transported into a fantasy land and must liberate themselves and their new surroundings from a fearsome army – all within 72 hours.
This iteration of Suicide Squad features Joker, Harley Quinn, Clayface, King Shark, Katana, and Peacemaker.
Alongside Suicide Squad, studio WIT will be working on Spy x Family season 3, which was announced earlier this week.
Elsewhere at DC, animated series Creature Commandos is set to kick off James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU Chapter One later this year. That will see Amanda Waller assemble another team – of classic monsters – to take on black ops missions. The likes of David Harbour’s Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma’s Bride of Frankenstein, and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. all feature.
The DCU’s first live-action project, Superman starring David Corenswet, is hitting cinemas on July 11, 2025 and is currently filming.
