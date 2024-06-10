Hit anime series Spy x Family renewed for season 3

The team behind hit anime series Spy x Family team has confirmed a third season is in the works. To announce the news, they released a special key visual from the show that puts pink-haired psychic Anya Forger front and center.

In the snap, the character can be seen snoozing as she leans against the Forger's pet dog Bond, in a darkened, messy room littered with all sorts of things, from cushions, books, and pens to an afternoon tea set. In the hall, you can see Anya's adoptive parents Yor and Loid peeking at the sweet, slumbering pair through the door.

"We look forward to everyone's continued support with season three," creator Tatsuya Endo shared alongside the image.

Based on Endo's shōnen manga series of the same name, Spy x Family follows a spy who has to "build" himself a family in order to carry out a mission, not realizing that the young girl he selects to "play" his daughter is a telepath, and the woman he agrees to marry is a skilled assassin.

A movie inspired by the show, Spy x Family Code: White, was released back in theaters back in April, earning itself an impressive 94% fresh rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

It follows Loid as he helps Anya perfect her principal's favorite meal, as a way to win a cooking competition at Eden Academy. If they're victorious? Loid might be able to avoid being replaced on Operation "Strix"... In their attempt to come out on top, the Forgers decide to travel to the meal's country of origin, but their chaotic road trip inadvertently sets off a chain of events that threaten the fate of the world.

Spy x Family is streaming now on Crunchyroll and Hulu.