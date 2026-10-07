Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting a new story – exclusive to bullet trains in Japan

Notoriously mind-melting anime Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting even harder to follow thanks to this bullet train-exclusive story.
Those lucky enough to ride on the Tokaido Shinkansen in Japan will be treated to 'Kansai Travel Plan', a story seemingly set during the events of the OG anime that features Misato and Ritsuko mapping out a field trip for Shinji, Rei, and Asuka (H/T Dexerto).
The story rolls out for passengers from October 18 through to January 31, 2027.
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It's just the latest in a series of supplementary materials that require fans of major franchises to go above and beyond for morsels of lore. Just a few years ago, there were Kingdom Hearts narrative details found in Disney hotel rooms. That's to say nothing of the likes of NieR Reincarnation, a mobile game closed in 2024 that dropped significant reveals about the series' wider universe.
After a classic '90s series and four 'Rebuild' movies (kinda) set in an alternate universe, Neon Genesis Evangelion is properly returning for an upcoming series.
A teaser trailer for the mysterious new take on Evangelion was released back in February, alongside a list of talent involved. The show will be written by NieR's Yoko Taro. Toru Yatabe (Chainsaw Man, Weathering With You) and Kazuya Tsurumaki (Rebuild of Evangelion) are directing, with music by Keiichi Okabe (Tekken, NieR: Automata).
For more on non-train releases speeding your way, check out our guide to new anime. We also have a refresher on how to watch Neon Genesis Evangelion in order, should you want to hop back in the robot once more.
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