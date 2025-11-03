Despite Netflix still not confirming a sequel, KPop Demon Hunters star is ready to start making another movie: "I'm waiting for the call"

Even though Netflix has yet to announce a sequel to this year's mega hit KPop Demon Hunters, Zoey star Rei Ami seems more than eager to make another movie.

"I'm waiting for the call, just like you," said Ami to E! News when asked when fans can expect to see a KPop Demon Hunters sequel. "You're gonna find out when I do, so we'll chat then." The singer, who voices demon hunter and HUNTR/X member Zoey in the animated movie, was attending Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Party at the time.

Despite Netflix having released a sing-along and making plans to deliver major merchandise lines with Hasbro and Mattel, the streamer has yet to announce a sequel. However, there have been rumors. It has been reported that Sony has entered negotiations with KPop Demon Hunters directors to discuss further films. Plus, it looks like a short movie is on the way, according to a listing on MPA Classification and Rating Administration titled 'Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story.'

After hitting Netflix in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has since taken the streamer and the world by storm. The animated movie spent 15 weeks at the number 1 spot on Netflix, and quickly became the site's most popular title ever. The movie hit the big screen this August, earning over $24 million in the US over just 3 days.

When asked how she feels about the movie's success, Ami said, "I'm so honored and in awe, and just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly – it sounds so cliché – change the world. That's exactly what this film and this soundtrack did, and it brought so much hope and light into such a dim, grim world, and I feel really privileged to be a part of it."

The love for KPop Demon Hunters certainly lives on as, in addition to Ami's Zoey get-up, the movie ruled spooky season, with many fans choosing to dress up as HUNTR/X members for Halloween. "Oh my god, it's everywhere, I can't get a break from it," said Ami, "And I'm not complaining, please!"

You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix now.