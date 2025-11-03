Despite Netflix still not confirming a sequel, KPop Demon Hunters star is ready to start making another movie: "I'm waiting for the call"

Zoey star Rei Ami is waiting to make KPop Demon Hunters 2

HUNTR/X in KPop Demon Hunters
Even though Netflix has yet to announce a sequel to this year's mega hit KPop Demon Hunters, Zoey star Rei Ami seems more than eager to make another movie.

"I'm waiting for the call, just like you," said Ami to E! News when asked when fans can expect to see a KPop Demon Hunters sequel. "You're gonna find out when I do, so we'll chat then." The singer, who voices demon hunter and HUNTR/X member Zoey in the animated movie, was attending Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Party at the time.

When asked how she feels about the movie's success, Ami said, "I'm so honored and in awe, and just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly – it sounds so cliché – change the world. That's exactly what this film and this soundtrack did, and it brought so much hope and light into such a dim, grim world, and I feel really privileged to be a part of it."

