Demon's Souls price guide: get your hands on the PS5 remake with the best deals going

Getting the best Demon's Souls price is now a brilliant target to strive for. What with it being one of the best PS5 launch games and the imminent arrival of the Christmas break and Holidays, adding Demon's Souls for the best price you can get is going to be a brilliant way to build your early PS5 game library. To help with that, we've been looking into what versions of the game are available, and how you cnac get the best Demon's SOuls PS5 price, making your return to Boletaria as simple as possible.

It's worth pointing out that it's a PS5 exclusive for now, meaning that you won't be able to play on Xbox Series or PS4. Given how sought-after a PS5 has been, however, getting your hands on those launch games could be hard work, meaning it's even more important that you know how to bag the best Demon's Souls prie if you want to get your hands on it.

Fortunately, retailers seem to have the gaming in good stock, making it relatively straightforward to get your hands on one. Though we don't know how stock will hold in the run-up to Christmas, it's worth keeping an eye on this page to ensure that you can get the best Demon's Souls price, deals, and editions possible for you.

If you're wondering what all the hype is about, then allow me to enlighten you. Demon's Souls is the first game in Japanese developer FromSoftware's acclaimed Soulsborne series, which includes titles like the Dark Souls games, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. First released on PS3, Demon's Souls is the game that started it all, and its remake on PS5 promises to perfectly capture both the hard-as-nails gameplay and the strange beauty of the original, all while taking advantage of the PS5 to make this classic look and play better than ever before. And don't just take my word for it - Demon's Souls gameplay released by developer Bluepoint looks fantastic.

The best Demon's Souls prices and deals

There are only two editions of the game on offer, which should make picking out the best Demon's Souls price for you relatively easy. Picking between the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of the game shouldn't make you lose too much sleep.

Demon's Souls prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Bluepoint)

The Standard Edition of Demon's Souls is pretty modest, offering just the game itself. That said, there's still an awful lot on offer in the remake (regardless of your ability when it comes to Soulslikes), which should keep you entertained for a long time. Here's what prices are looking like right now:

Today's best Demon's Souls (PS5) deals Demon’s Souls – PlayStation 5 Amazon Prime $69.88 View Deal Demon’s Souls - PlayStation 5 Amazon $99.99 View Deal

Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition prices

(Image credit: Bluepoint)

The Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition has a little more on offer than its Standard Edition counterpart. As well as the game, you'll get two pretty fancy armour sets - the Red-Eye Knight Armour and the Boletarian Royalty Armour - to kit yourself out in, as well as the Hoplite Shield and Ritual Blade to protect yourself with. There's also the Souls & Grains bundle, kitting you out with some bonuses to let you hit the ground running, and access to the game's original soundtrack. It is, however, exclusive to the PlayStation store, so you'll have to pick it up from there.

US Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition prices

PlayStation Store - $89.99

UK Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition pricess

PlayStation Store - £89.99

Getting the most out of Demon's Souls

Given that Demon's Souls is currently exclusive to a single platform, it's not too hard to make sure you'll be playing in the best place possible, but if you haven't picked up your PS5 yet, check out our where to buy a PS5 guide to see if there's any remaining stock.

If you've already got your console squared away, then it might be worth making sure your entire setup will be up-to-scratch. With the festive season just around the corner, treat yourself to one of our best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs, and make sure you've got enough of the PS5 accessories to provide for you and player two (and three and four).

Finally, your immersion into the eerie beauty of Boletaria wouldn't be complete without a great gaming sound system. Alternatively, grab one of our best gaming headsets to fight your way through Demon's Souls a little more quietly.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

There are loads of great games that will be available on PS5, whether already available via PS4 and backwards compatibility, or coming out in the new console's launch window. If you're hoping to check out some more of the best that Sony's first- and third-party studios have to offer, look no further than the pages below: