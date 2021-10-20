Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions delayed to 2022

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been delayed to 2022.

CD Projekt Red announced the revised schedule for the new-gen versions today. Cyberpunk 2077 is now scheduled to arrive on new consoles in the first quarter of the year, between January and March, with The Witcher 3 targeting sometime in quarter two, between April and June. PC players will receive the improvements included in these new versions at the same times.

"Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022," CD Projekt Red said in its statement. "Apologies for the extended wait, but we wanted to make it right."

Earlier this year, Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development at CDPR, suggested that Cyberpunk 2077, at least, could be delayed , citing lessons learned from the RPG's disastrous launch .

"Keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can't say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change," Nowakowski said.

At the time, it was unclear if a delay was set or if The Witcher 3 would be affected in the same way, but it's now clear that CD Projekt Red chose to push both games back to give them both room to breathe. This follows CD Projekt Red's clarification on the ESRB and PEGI listings for The Witcher 3's new-gen version, which seemed to hint at an impending release .

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were previously on track for a late-2021 launch, but they've now been added to the staggering and rapidly expanding list of early-2022 releases, which now includes everything from Elden Ring to God of War PC.

