Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X might be delayed

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X version may not be ready to release this year.

During developer CD Projket Red's latest results call (via VGC ), Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development, told investors that "the target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year. At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can't say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change."

That uncertainty also extends to new-gen editions of The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt. Nowakowski says that "with The Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different in the way that this is being tackled by the external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive, the company that we have worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past. As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game in late 2021. However, similarly, the development process is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change."

Nowakowski clarified again that CD Projekt Red is "definitely aiming with both titles for late 2021," but said that he didn't want to be more specific right now. With September upon us, that "late 2021" window is very nearly upon us, but after the difficulties with Cyberpunk 2077's original launch , it seems likely that the developer will look to take as much time as it can with its upcoming next-gen offerings. Both ports have always been set for the second half of this year, but don't be too surprised if we don't see Geralt and V's shiny new versions until next year.

The developer also revealed that more than a third of its staff are working on Cyberpunk 2077 and its new-gen ports. Others are working on the game's first expansion, while a remaining number are focused on Gwent and some unannounced projects - still no word on The Witcher 4, then.

