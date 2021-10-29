Cyberpunk 2077 delays free DLC and other updates to 2022

CD Projekt Red has delayed several Cyberpunk 2077 updates and free DLCs to 2022.

Earlier in the week, the studio's Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap listed "multiple updates and improvements," as well as "free DLCs" as arriving in 2021, but as of October 28, the roadmap now says all of the above is instead coming sometime in 2022.

It's unclear exactly what's included in the batch of updates now scheduled for next year, but we know a big part of the plan is to continue launching patches to improve stability and squash bugs. Regardless, it's now clear that September's 1.31 patch is the last major Cyberpunk 2077 update coming this year.

Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited free next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S was also delayed to 2022 earlier in the week. CD Projekt attributed that delay to "recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games," but we haven't heard anything from the studio on this most recent update to the roadmap. We've reached out to CD Projekt Red for clarification and we'll update this article if we hear back.

"We're still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3," reads the FAQ section of the roadmap. "However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. So far, we have released the first DLC pack together with Patch 1.3, and we will be releasing more in the future — we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months."

