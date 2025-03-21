DC June 2025 solicitations: 10 must-have comics to pre-order this month

As we head towards summer, DC is turning up the heat! June is a seriously packed month of new comics, with the latest chapter of Batman's long-awaited Hush 2 and the second issue of Superman Unlimited landing alongside a slew of exciting new launches.

There's a sequel to the smash hit Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong stomping its way onto shelves, a new solo comic for Superman's dog Krypto, a series focused on doomed second Robin Jason Todd, and loads more besides.

With that in mind we've picked out the 10 best titles headed your way in June, along with all the covers and variants available at the time of writing for your perusal.

NEW HISTORY OF THE DCU #1

Image 1 of 5 Chris Samnee's main cover for New History of the DCU #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Scott Koblish's legacy variant cover for New History of the DCU #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Ryan Sook's variant cover for New History of the DCU #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Dan Mora's variant cover for New History of the DCU #1. (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Mike Cho's 1:25 variant cover for New History of the DCU #1. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 25



The history of the universe is retold in this new four-issue celebration of all things DC from the killer creative team of Mark Waid, Jerry Ordway and Todd Nauck. You can find out more about the project here, but Waid has described it as "A chance to realign all of DC's sprawling continuity into one master timeline, and to be joined by some of comics' greatest artists to make it shine." The 48-page first issue "takes us from the very birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society," as chronicled by none-other than Barry Allen, the Flash.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2 #1

Image 1 of 7 Christian Duce's main cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC) Alan Quah's variant cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC) Kevin Maguire's variant cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC) John Giang's variant cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC) Carlos D'Anda's variant cover for variant cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC) Gabriel Hardman's variant cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC) Dan Mora's variant cover for Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 #1. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 4.

Justice League, the Suicide Squad, Godzilla, and Kong in one comic? Sold. This sequel to last year's monster smash ups the ante as Amanda Waller embarks on another evil scheme, this time to develop hybrid Titans. The Justice League set out to stop her, but that will mean facing off against the King of the Monsters, Kong, and more. Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce are the creative team, with variant covers coming from Dan Mora, Alan Quah, Gabriel Hardman, John Giang, Kevin Maguire, and Carlos D'Anda.

DC PRIDE 2025

Image 1 of 3 Kris Anka's main cover for DC Pride 2025. (Image credit: DC) Jack Hughes' variant cover for DC Pride 2025. (Image credit: DC) Julia Reck's variant cover for DC Pride 2025. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 4

DC's award-winning Pride anthology returns for 2025, this time with a overarching story providing the framework for a series of linked tales from a huge list of creators that includes Tim Sheridan, Vita Ayala, Josh Trujillo, Sam Maggs, Maya Houston, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Emilio Pilliu, Skylar Patridge, A.L. Kaplan, Max Sarin, Vincent Cecil, and more! The 88-page special issue is focused on DC's LGBTQ+ heroes and villains, including the likes of the Question, Midnighter and Apollo, Harley Quinn, Jo Mullein, Blue Snowman, and many more. You can find out more about this exciting issue right here.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #2

Image 1 of 6 Rafael Albuquerque's main cover for Superman Unlimited #2. (Image credit: DC) Christian Ward's variant cover for Superman Unlimited #2. (Image credit: DC) Leinil Francis Yu's variant cover for Superman Unlimited #2. (Image credit: DC) Tony S. Daniel's variant cover for Superman Unlimited #2. (Image credit: DC) Ashley Wood's variant cover for Superman Unlimited #2. (Image credit: DC) Steve Beach's variant cover for Superman Unlimited #2. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 18

The year's biggest new Superman launch continues from the creative team of writer Dan Slott and artist Rafael Albuquerque. A Kryptonite asteroid has changed the game in the Man of Steel's world, with a new nation-state known as Emerald City rising, and the villainous Kryptonite King and his Krypto-Knights stockpiling the deadly material and making it far harder for Kal-El to do his thing on the streets of Metropolis. We're really looking forward to seeing how this shakeup in the status quo changes things for Supes and company.

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #1

Image 1 of 6 Belén Ortega's main cover for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1. (Image credit: DC) Leirix's variant cover for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1. (Image credit: DC) David Talaski's variant cover for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1. (Image credit: DC) Tirso's variant cover for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1. (Image credit: DC) Dan Mora's variant cover for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1. (Image credit: DC) Dan Hipp's variant cover for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 11

Spinning out of Tom King's consistently excellent run on Wonder Woman comes this new six-issue limited series focused on Diana's daughter, Lizzie Prince AKA Trinity.

"It all begins when the daughter of Wonder Woman embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet to enter the timeline to find her father," reads DC's solicitations copy. "As the young hero knows, messing with time has its consequences, but that doesn’t mean she learned her lesson the first time. Things are about to get ruff and the Super Sons have gone to the dogs. Prepare for a Crisis of Infinite Corgis!" King scripts the series, with art from Belén Ortega.

BATMAN #161

Image 1 of 7 Jim Lee and Scott Williams' main cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC) George Perez's variant cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC) Frank Cho's variant cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC) Leinil Yu's variant cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC) Clay Mann's variant cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC) Gabriele Dell'Otto's variant cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC) Steve Scroce variant cover for Batman #161. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 25

The long-awaited Hush 2 reaches its fourth instalment. DC is being somewhat tight-lipped with plot details for these issues, simply saying of this one, "Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up!" Sounds good – and you can bet coming from the creative team of writer Jeph Loeb and artists Jim Lee and Scott Williams this will be a must pull. There's a slew of covers available, with Lee and Williams providing the main cover and variants, along with other variants from Leinil Yu, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Frank Cho, George Perez, Clay Mann, and Steve Skroce.

KRYPTO: THE LAST DOG OF KRYPTON #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 4

We love Krypto, Superman's canine pal, and we also love Ryan North, whose run on Fantastic Four made the number one spot on our Best Comics of 2024 list a few months back, so this is a match made in comics heaven. The new five-issue limited series is written by North and illustrated by Mike Norton and promises a "heartfelt and moving view of humanity, good and bad, through the empathic eyes of the ultimate outsider: a poor, lost dog, who just happens to have superpowers." Sounds like it might be a bit of a tear-jerker, then.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #8

Image 1 of 1 Clayton Crain's variant cover for Absolute Superman #8. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 4

Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval's Absolute Universe reinvention of the Man of Steel begins its next big arc – and it sounds like Kal-El is headed home. "Superman finds himself caught between the opposing forces of the nefarious Lazarus Corp and the mysterious Omega Men," reads the synopsis. "But Kal-El just wants to be left alone in the only place on this planet where he’s ever felt safe. A place called Smallville." Sandoval provides the main cover, which isn't available at the time of publication, but we do have this great variant from Clayton Crain.

ROBIN & BATMAN: JASON TODD #1

Image 1 of 4 Dustin Nguyen's main cover for Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1. (Image credit: DC) Jeff Lemire's variant cover for Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1. (Image credit: DC) John McCrea's variant cover for Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1. (Image credit: DC) Rafael Albuquerque's variant cover for Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 11

As announced earlier today, DC is flashing back to retell the origin story of the second Boy Wonder, Jason Todd. Sweet Tooth co-creator Jeff Lemire and artist Dustin Nguyen team up for a new three-issue limited series sequel to 2022's Robin & Batman, this time examining the early relationship between Bruce Wayne and Todd, which also promises to introduce "a mysterious new villain," who is targeting Jason. Batman must try and "train the anger and torment out of his new young ward" but is he doomed to failure?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #9

Image 1 of 2 Hayden Sherman's main cover for Absolute Wonder Woman #9. (Image credit: DC) Reiko Murakami's variant cover for Absolute Wonder Woman #9. (Image credit: DC)

On sale: June 25

DC is teasing a game-changing ninth issue of Absolute Wonder Woman, from the regular team of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman. "The temptation of everything Diana has ever wanted lies just inside, but also, untold horrors and no known escape," teases the synopsis. "Diana has entered the maze, and nothing will ever be the same again." Sherman provides a typically excellent main cover for the issue, with variants from Inhyuk Lee, Reiko Murakami, and Iván Talavera also available.

Discover the Dark Knight's greatest adventures with our picks of the 10 best Batman comics.