Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire revisits the early days of Batman's second Robin, Jason Todd
Lemire and Dustin Nguyen turn the spotlight on Jason Todd's origin
Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire and artist Dustin Nguyen are reuniting to create a follow up to their 2022 limited series, Robin & Batman. Where the original run of that series retold the early days of the Caped Crusader's partnership with Dick Grayson, this new three-issue limited series focuses instead on Jason Todd, the troubled second Robin who fought by Bruce Wayne's side during the '80s before being murdered by the Joker.
"Batman has a new Robin, Jason Todd" reads DC's synopsis for the new series. "Jason is a rash, impulsive and reckless kid with a troubled past, who Batman was certain could be molded into Gotham's next protector. But can the Dark Knight save Jason Todd from the darkness within himself? And when a mysterious new villain, shrouded in white cloth and mystery, sets his sights on Jason, Batman realizes that even he has what it takes to train the anger and torment out of his new young ward."
Below you can see the first issue's main cover by series artist Dustin Nguyen, followed by variants from Nguyen, Lemire, Rafael Albuquerque, and John McCrea.
Jason Todd was created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton, and introduced in 1983's Batman #357, though it took several issues before he adopted the mantle of Robin (with Dick going off to become Nightwing in the New Teen Titans).
Following 1985's epochal Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC relaunched many of its titles and the Todd Robin was given a revamped origin story that proved unpopular with fans.
In 1988 Batman editor Dennis O'Neil came up with the idea of a phone in poll that would affect the future of DC comics. O'Neil suggested using the poll to determine whether Jason Todd live or die – with readers opting to off the second Robin at the hands of the Joker in the now classic 'A Death in the Family' storyline. DC recently published the "lost" alternative version that showed Todd surviving.
Jason stayed dead for a remarkably long time in comics, before officially returning in 2005, now going by the name Red Hood. He's been an on-and-off ally of Batman ever since, notably turning against Bruce in Chip Zdarsky's recent run on the main Bat-book, though they have since reconciled.
Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1 is published by DC on June 11.
