DC Pride 2025: A revamped special issue starring Green Lantern Alan Scott, new books, and a host of variant covers

DC has announced its plans for the publisher's annual Pride celebrations for 2025, including the fifth edition of the Eisner and Ringo award-winning DC Pride title, which, this year, is taking a slightly different approach to previous volumes.

DC Pride 2025 is a one-shot featuring work from a host of acclaimed creators, including Tim Sheridan, Vita Ayala, Josh Trujillo, Skylar Patridge, A.L. Kaplan, Max Sarin, and more. Where previous editions of the DC Pride series have opted for a traditional anthology format, this year's release will instead tell a "singular story arc of interweaving narratives," according to DC.

In the issue, heroes gather when a Gotham City tavern that has become the center of queer life in the city unexpectedly closes. "It's a huge loss to the community, and generations of patrons return to pay respects to a space they've endowed with entire lifetimes of memories, wishes, and dreams – including Alan Scott, the Green Lantern," reveals DC's press release. "Alan returns, for one last time, to the place he fell for his first love, Johnny Ladd, to touch the wall on which they carved the symbol of their love, to remember the days before everything went to hell for them...and to say goodbye."

You can check out Kris Anka's main cover for DC Pride 2025 in the gallery below, plus a couple of variants by Julia Reck and Jack Hughes.

DC Pride 2025 main cover by Kris Anka. DC Pride 2025 variant cover by Julia Reck. DC Pride variant cover by Jack Hughes.

"DC Pride 2025 is a celebration of life, love and the power of community – even and especially in uncertain times," says Tim Sheridan, writer of the much-loved Alan Scott: The Green Lantern. "The roster of talent shaping this story is as epic as the story itself – so all I can say is buckle up for big action, bigger fun, and the biggest stakes yet. This book, as it has been in years past, is a way to reach out to our community and remind them we're all in this together."

Maw creator Jude Ellison S. Doyle revealed that Blue Snowman, a character originally devised by Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter, will play a part in the new book. "It is such a huge honor to be part of the story DC has been telling. And to help Josh Trujillo bring new character Ethan Rivera – along with my own personal soulmate and/or best friend, trans icon Blue Snowman – into this universe. It's also my first chance to work with A.L. Kaplan since Maw, and he's a future legend who continues to awe me with his work. It was just really great, and healing, to hang out with a bunch of queer people and make some comics, and I could not have hoped to meet a more talented group of people."

"What made this project extra special to me," says New Mutants writer Vita Ayala, "was the way that the collaboration of creating the anthology almost mirrors the framework and ultimate solution of the metaphor at the heart of it. We got together in a (virtual) room, each with ideas for our own piece of the narrative, and at the end of the time we had interwoven our stories in ways that make it hard to tell where one person's contribution ends and another begins. We approached the work as collaborators, and ended up creating a community space that (we hope) welcomes everyone in from the cold, no matter what door (or which individual short story) people came through."

DC Pride: To the Farthest Reaches cover by Kevin Wada. DC Pride Box Set cover art by Gabriel Picolo.

Also coming from DC this year is the latest edition of DC Pride: To the Farthest Reaches – a hardcover book in which "DC's beloved queer characters take readers on a raucous tour through the Fourth World, Naltor, A-Town, the Phantom Zone, Portworld, the Oblivion Bar, and more in a volume that celebrates how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere – even the very farthest reaches of the universe."

The book collects last year's DC Pride 2024, plus additional stories spotlighting queer characters from creators including Phil Jimenez, Al Ewing, Ngozi Ukazu, Nicole Maines, Stephen Byrne, Claire Roe, Giulio Macaione, and more.

DC Pride Box Set, meanwhile, collects the first three hardcover volumes of the DC Pride series, bringing together more than 70 stories in one place. The set features a starry line-up of creators that includes Grant Morrison, James Tynion IV, Mariko Tamaki, Nicole Maines, Trung Le Nguyen, Klaus Janson, Vita Ayala, Zoe Thorogood, and more. Also included is a tribute to the great comics creator Rachel Pollack, as well as Batman: The Animated Series actor Kevin Conroy's autobiographical comic, 'Finding Batman.'



Finally, Pride month will also be celebrated across several of DC's monthly comics throughout June with themed variant covers for Detective Comics #1098 (Stephen Byrne), Harley Quinn #52, Poison Ivy #34 (Betsy Cola), Justice League Unlimited #8 (Hayden Sherman), JSA #6 (Don Aguillo), Superman #27 (Rachael Stott), and Wonder Woman #22 (Kevin Wada).

DC Pride Box Set is published by DC on May 27. DC Pride 2025 follows on June 4, with DC Pride: To the Farthest Reaches landing on June 17.

