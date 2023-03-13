Grant Morrison returns to Multiversity for DC Pride 2023, and much more

DC is shaping up its plans for Pride 2023 with a new DC Pride anthology one-shot and several other releases geared around highlighting and celebrating LGBTQIA+ characters and creators.
First up, the 2023 edition of the annual DC Pride one-shot will feature eight stories from a variety of all-star creators including Grant Morrison, Christopher Cantwell, Leah Williams, and many more. Here's a list of the characters each story will focus on, and the creators involved in each chapter, followed by a gallery of covers for the one-shot:
- Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones
- Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan
- Midnighter, Apollo and Alan Scott Green Lantern by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo
- Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski
- Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge
- Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis
- Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau
- Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman
Grant Morrison's long-awaited return to Multiversity is particularly notable. The original Multiversity was a limited series written by Morrison with a variety of artists in which each issue visited a different world of DC's Multiverse. DC Pride #1 goes on sale May 30 with a cover from Phil Jiminez.
Along with the DC Pride 2023 one-shot, the publisher has also announced a special titled DC Pride: Through The Years #1 which collects three out-of-print comics featuring the characters Pied Piper, Supergirl and Lee Serano, and Batwoman in stories that focus on their relationship to queerness. It also features a new story starring Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern. The one-shot goes on sale on June 13 with a new cover from Derek Pride, seen here.
Thirdly, DC is releasing The DC Book of Pride, which focuses on the history of LGBTQIA+ characters and creators at the publisher. The encyclopedic prose book is written by incoming Hawkwoman writer Jadzia Axelrod with a cover from Paulina Ganucheau, and goes on sale May 16.
Here's a gallery of art from the book:
Finally, DC will release a host of Pride-themed variant covers throughout 2023. Here's a gallery of Pride covers followed by a list of the issues they'll appear on and the creator who drew each one:
- Steelworks #1 by Joshua 'Sway' Swaby
- Spirit World #2 by Jessica Fong
- Green Arrow #3 by Luciano Vecchio
- Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 by Stephen Byrne
- Superman #5 by W. Scott Forbes
- Batman Incorporated #9 by Rosi Kämpe
- Poison Ivy #13 and Harley Quinn #31 connecting covers by Claire Roe
- Nightwing #105 by Yoshi Yoshitani
- Wonder Woman #800 by Ted Brandt and Ro Stein
- Detective Comics #1073 by Amy Reeder
Pride Month is observed all through the month of June.
Read up on the most iconic LGBTQIA+ superheroes in comics.