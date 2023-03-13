Grant Morrison returns to Multiversity for DC Pride 2023, and much more

DC is shaping up its plans for Pride 2023 with a new DC Pride anthology one-shot and several other releases geared around highlighting and celebrating LGBTQIA+ characters and creators.

First up, the 2023 edition of the annual DC Pride one-shot will feature eight stories from a variety of all-star creators including Grant Morrison, Christopher Cantwell, Leah Williams, and many more. Here's a list of the characters each story will focus on, and the creators involved in each chapter, followed by a gallery of covers for the one-shot:

Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones

Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan

Midnighter, Apollo and Alan Scott Green Lantern by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo

Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski

Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge

Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau

Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman

Grant Morrison's long-awaited return to Multiversity is particularly notable. The original Multiversity was a limited series written by Morrison with a variety of artists in which each issue visited a different world of DC's Multiverse. DC Pride #1 goes on sale May 30 with a cover from Phil Jiminez.

Along with the DC Pride 2023 one-shot, the publisher has also announced a special titled DC Pride: Through The Years #1 which collects three out-of-print comics featuring the characters Pied Piper, Supergirl and Lee Serano, and Batwoman in stories that focus on their relationship to queerness. It also features a new story starring Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern. The one-shot goes on sale on June 13 with a new cover from Derek Pride, seen here.

Thirdly, DC is releasing The DC Book of Pride, which focuses on the history of LGBTQIA+ characters and creators at the publisher. The encyclopedic prose book is written by incoming Hawkwoman writer Jadzia Axelrod with a cover from Paulina Ganucheau, and goes on sale May 16.

Here's a gallery of art from the book:

Finally, DC will release a host of Pride-themed variant covers throughout 2023. Here's a gallery of Pride covers followed by a list of the issues they'll appear on and the creator who drew each one:

Steelworks #1 by Joshua 'Sway' Swaby

Spirit World #2 by Jessica Fong

Green Arrow #3 by Luciano Vecchio

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 by Stephen Byrne

Superman #5 by W. Scott Forbes

Batman Incorporated #9 by Rosi Kämpe

Poison Ivy #13 and Harley Quinn #31 connecting covers by Claire Roe

Nightwing #105 by Yoshi Yoshitani

Wonder Woman #800 by Ted Brandt and Ro Stein

Detective Comics #1073 by Amy Reeder

Pride Month is observed all through the month of June.

