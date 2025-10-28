Comic artist behind Batman's most talked about series in years would "love" the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners studio to turn it into an anime

News
By published

Absolute Batman artist wants to see the series get a small-screen adaptation from Studio Trigger

The new Absolute Batman and his axe.
(Image credit: DC)

Absolute Batman artist Nick Dragotta wants to see the comic book series adapted for the small screen – and he'd love Studio Trigger to do it.

"I'm not in the know, but I know DC makes and licenses quality stuff so I'm excited to see what comes," Dragotta said during an AMA on the League of Comic Geeks forum when asked if he'd had any discussions about adaptations with James Gunn. "Personally, I'd love to see a Studio Trigger anime of Ab Bat."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

