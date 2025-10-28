Comic artist behind Batman's most talked about series in years would "love" the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners studio to turn it into an anime

Absolute Batman artist Nick Dragotta wants to see the comic book series adapted for the small screen – and he'd love Studio Trigger to do it.

"I'm not in the know, but I know DC makes and licenses quality stuff so I'm excited to see what comes," Dragotta said during an AMA on the League of Comic Geeks forum when asked if he'd had any discussions about adaptations with James Gunn. "Personally, I'd love to see a Studio Trigger anime of Ab Bat."

Studio Trigger is the Japanese animation studio behind Delicious in Dungeon, two episodes of anthology show Star Wars: Visions, and Netflix hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

As for Absolute Batman, which is written by Scott Snyder, the comic features Bruce Wayne as a blue-collar civil engineer in his early 20s instead of a billionaire. By night, he's still the vigilante Batman, but Alfred Pennyworth is an MI6 agent stalking him rather than his faithful butler. The first issue was published in October 2024 as the first title in DC's Absolute Universe imprint. It was the bestselling comic of 2024 and reached number five on the New York Times' bestseller list.

Next up for the DCU Chapter One is Lanterns, which arrives on HBO in early 2026. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as the Green Lantern Corps' Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a murder on Earth.

