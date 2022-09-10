Charlie Cox confirms Daredevil: Born Again is filming soon and will be 18 episodes long

Charlie Cox made an appearance at D23 to promote his new Daredevil series for Disney Plus. The star shared some exciting new details about the show, including that filming will begin next year.

Cox also confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will feature 18 episodes in total. The star was joined on stage by Vincent D’Onofrio for the announcement, ahead of him returning as Kingpin in the show as well.

The final reveal for the new series came in the form of a brand new logo with "DD" in the middle of it (which you can see below). "It’s emotional. It’s really, really emotional," Cox said of the upcoming series at D23 panel. "What an odd feeling to in some ways be doing this for a long time but starting again."

Daredevil: Born Again was first announced during San Diego Comic-Con by Kevin Feige. It’s part of Marvel’s Phase Five line-up and is expected to release in Spring 2024. This puts it between Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Captain America: New World Order.

This won’t be the next time we see Matt Murdock though. Daredevil will soon be making a cameo in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk as well. Attendees at D23 were treated to a clip from their upcoming meeting in the show.

However, don’t fret, we also got to see some of this during the latest trailer for the She-Hulk. "I think you're in a unique position to do some real good," Murdock tells Jennifer during the clip. "Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails."

Daredevil and Kingpin are also set to reprise their roles in Hawkeye spin-off Echo as well, which releases in summer 2023. For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.