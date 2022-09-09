Charlie Cox’s Daredevil gives She-Hulk some important advice in new trailer

Marvel has released an all-new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ahead of the Disney Plus show's fifth episode.

In the trailer, Titania takes a shot at Jen by trademarking the name 'She-Hulk' before she even has a chance. Jen admits that even though she doesn't like the name, there are aspects of her superpowers that she actually does like – such as her flawless long hair, ability to drink as much as she wants without getting a hangover, and the fact that she can finally walk alone at night without the fear of being attacked.

Fellow attorney Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, pops in to give Jen some advice about being both a superhero and practitioner of the law.

"I think you're in a unique position to do some real good," he tells her as the two share a drink. "Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails."

Matt Murdock is set to appear in the forthcoming Hawkeye spin-off Echo and star in his own brand new 18-episode series called Daredevil Born Again, the latter of which will arrive in 2024. After Marvel's Daredevil was canceled after three seasons on Netflix, the hero didn't make another appearance until 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he acts as Peter Parker's lawyer.

She-Hulk episode 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 15. For more, check out our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and all the new superhero movies coming our way over the next few years.