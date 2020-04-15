Call of Duty Warzone Trucks: Have Armored Trucks been removed from BR Solos mode?

Vehicles including Call of Duty Warzone Trucks can serve several useful purposes in the battle royale, from escaping the approaching gas cloud to running over your enemies, and they don't come much bigger than those Armoured Trucks. They're as far from subtle as you can get, with capacity to easily carry a whole Quads squad and enough strength for these Call of Duty Warzone Trucks to act as a bullet sponge while you race towards opponents for a vehicular assault. There's been plenty of discussion in the Call of Duty Warzone community about whether vehicles are overpowered, and now action is being taken.

We pulled out the big Armored Trucks from the solo playlist. Hopefully that tones downs the vehicle meta a bit. #WarzoneApril 15, 2020

According to the above tweet from Amos Hodge, Creative Director at Raven Software (Warzone co-developers), the Call of Duty Warzone Trucks are being pulled from Solos to try and tone down "the vehicle meta" – ie players using the high HP of vehicles to protect themselves from the conventional gunfire of opponents. It's hoped that this tweak to the vehicle pool will stop solo players from racing around in these Armored Trucks flattening everyone in their path. If you're a fan of Call of Duty Warzone Trucks then don't worry, as they'll still appear in Quads mode so you can get your fix of heavy duty driving there.

This isn't the only adjustment to transport in the game, as the limited time Call of Duty Warzone Scopes and Scatter Guns mode features no vehicles whatsoever. Time will tell if any further adjustments need to be made to Solos or other modes, but we're sure that the developers will be keeping a close eye on the stats to make sure balance is maintained for all players.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Is Call of Duty Warzone down? | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Call of Duty Warzone contracts | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks