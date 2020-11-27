Grab a Star Wars Nerf gun and more with up to 25% off this Black Friday

Everyone kind of secretly wants a Nerf gun. Maybe just a small one you can whip out when arguments need the kind of resolution that only little foam darts can provide. Or maybe you've a hankering for some sort of mega cannon that make people disappear under a hail of spongy bullets. Why not check out these Black Friday Nerf deals and see if we can't find you something, eh?

First, and definitely best, we've got the Star Wars Nerf First Order Stormtrooper Deluxe Blaster. It shoots Nerf darts as you might hope but, far more importantly, does so while making blaster noises which saves you from the embarrassment of having to do it yourself. And it comes with a 12 clip magazine so you can spray and pray like a real Stormtrooper. All for 20% off.

Star Wars Nerf First Order Stormtrooper Deluxe Blaster with motorized 12 shot clip, glow-in-the-dark darts and laser blast sound effects | £29.99, save 20%View Deal

If you're after a Nerf with a little more oompf then this Elite 2.0 Warden DB-8 Blaster can fire two shots at once, and features Slam Fire which is Nerf speak for being able to pump it like a shotgun. There's also a tactical rail that lets you clip on extra sights, ammo clips and so on (which you have to get separately. You can get all that for £15, which is a 25% saving.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Warden DB-8 Blaster | eight dart capacity with Slam Fire | Tactical Rail customisation | Fires two darts at once | £15.00, save 25%View Deal

If you just need the basics then the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster will probably sort you out. It's a bare bones basic blaster that hold 6 darts and can hit a 75 ft range if you're lucky and not too bothered about accuracy past about 20. Again this has slam fire to cycle through the shots and features a revolver style rotating barrel that basically looks cool.

N-Strike Elite Strongarm blaster | 6 dart capacity rotating barrel | Slam Fire | 75 ft range | £9.74, 25% offView Deal

Finally, you're not going to do much blasting without ammo, so how about 200 darts for £7.99, another 20% off. Okay, not technically Nerf brand but they're Nerf N-strike Elite compatible and there's 200 of them.

Vintoney 200 Foam Bullet Darts | Fit Nerf N-strike Elite Series Guns | £7.99, save 20%View Deal

If you want to see what else is out there then check out out these Black Friday deals 2020, for a round up of more bargains.