Beyond The Spider-Verse will feature more of Spider-Punk's world

Right on, lads. Beyond the Spider-Verse is all set to visit the world of Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya) in the upcoming Spider-Verse threequel. Writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed the news during a chat on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

"Visiting Spider-Punk's world is one of many crazy mixed media adventures that we're going to have in [Beyond the Spider-Verse]. It'll be a whole new feast for the eyes," the filmmaking duo teased.

We had previously only seen glimpses of Spider-Punk's backstory during Across the Spider-Verse, with Hobie also revealing that Gwen occasionally dropped by Spider-Punk's anarchic universe.

The reference to 'mixed media' could also hint at more live-action crossovers and cameos, particularly in the vein of Donald Glover's surprise appearance as the Prowler. Might we also see a live-action sequence that was cut from Across the Spider-Verse? Here's hoping.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to swing into cinemas on March 29, 2024, but some fans' Spider-Senses are tingling – and they're expecting a delay.

Exhibit A: The movie's release date has been removed from the official Spider-Verse Twitter account. Coupled with the fact that Spider-Gwen actor Hailee Steinfeld seemingly hasn't recorded her lines yet, many suspect our return to Earth-42 could be pushed back slightly.

Sony, meanwhile, have another Spider-Man-centric release coming out this year. A Kraven the Hunter movie, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is set for release in cinemas on October 6.

