WWE 2K22 review: "A Brock Lesnar-sized improvement on its predecessor"

Two years, four months, and 18 days. That's the length of time we've had to wait for an official wrestling sim since the disappointment that was WWE 2K20. Just as the real world is a very different place to October 2019, so is the 'rasslin landscape: WWE has a huge new rival in AEW, where former series favorites such as Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, and Dean Ambrose will star in a new game later this year. Is WWE 2K22 sufficiently good to see off that threat? Not necessarily – but it's a Brock Lesnar-sized improvement on its predecessor.

2K's marketing tagline is 'it hits different'. The publisher isn't wrong, but 'two steps forward, one back' would have been equally accurate – although unlikely to shift as many copies. WWE 2K22 regularly teases you with brilliance, only to throw in an occasional head-scratching heel-turn. Actually, the same is true of most Smackdown broadcasts, so maybe it's a subtle tactic aimed to mimic reality. Doubt it, though.

Take the swelteringly anticipated new mode, MyGM. It's a replacement for the outstanding GM Modes from THQ's heyday, letting you pick one of five onscreen bosses (Regal! Stephanie! Sorry Shane O'Mac, no-one wants to be you), select one of four brands (with NXT UK given equal billing to Raw), and go head-to-clipboard against either an AI or human rival. Drafting a roster using a budget of $2.7m is good fun, as is adding made-up free agents such as the hammy Jive Owens and crown-wearing Triton to job out to your stars. After you're all set up, the focus is on building feuds across a series of weeks and shows, and on keeping a close eye on budget and how your rival is doing. So far, so 'one step forward'.

Paper champions

Here's the two-steps-back part. Rather than run for an indeterminate period, as you'd expect from Madden 22 franchise mode or FIFA 22 career mode, you're limited to a season of either 15, 25, or 50 weeks in MyGM. There's no option to have a match or tournament to set your World Champions – you just cherry pick one male and one female. Indeed there are no secondary championships at all. No US Title, no Intercontinental Title, no Tag Titles. You can assign promos, but there's no way to actually perform them. The end result is a mode that's initially enjoyable, yet desperately lacks depth.

(Image credit: 2K)

Still, had MyGM appeared in WWE 2K20, no one would have lasted the first few weeks anyway on account of its in-ring action being a buggy, poor-to-control mess. WWE 2K22 improves substantially in that regard. It animates beautifully, and does indeed 'hit different'. Character weights come through in how the game handles, with Happy Corbin against Finn Balor feeling like a finely balanced battle of heft versus speed. The focus on grapples and combos edges it towards proper-fighter territory, and while it's still some way off No Mercy or Fire Pro on that front, timing counters and dodges (new and very welcome) form an important element of any bout.

Again, there's a 'but'. Some WWE 2K20 elements remain despite its dismal performance, and controls are the most problematic. Reversals, naturally mapped to the right trigger throughout the series' history, remain on triangle. Given their prominence in every match, it feels clunky to constantly flick your thumb across the face buttons to switch from defense to offense. A by-product of this is that signatures and finishers again require more than a single button-press. So if you want to hit a running finisher on PS5, you need to tap triangle followed by a combo of R2 and X in quick succession. Ugh. This design decision is especially mystifying when you factor in the new dodge mechanic. That command is mapped to the right bumper – so surely it would make sense to have the reversal button next door?

(Image credit: 2K)

Other legacy headaches include the monumental stupidity of tag-team partners. Hit a finisher and your opponent's buddy is always quick to rush in and break up the ensuing pin attempt, while your partner ambles through the ropes as if interrupted from watching Savage vs Steamboat at WrestleMania 3 on his phone. The game even offers a tip recommending you attack your opponent on the apron before making a pin. Y'know, rather than your AI pal being programmed to do it for you. Let that sink in.

Get the MF in

In fairness, I'll take 'highly playable with some fiddly controls' over 'completely borked'. Especially with the inclusion of the new Ultimate Team-style mode, MyFaction, which lets you open packs and build up an octet of stars (four male, four female). Everything you do – completing objectives in singles matches, winning 4-on-4 bouts, ascending weekly towers – unlocks currency (MF). This can be splurged on new packs featuring logos, name plates, wrestlers and upgrades like side plates, AKA boosts which last for a certain number of matches.

(Image credit: 2K)

Evolution cards are particularly good, as they upgrade with natural use. For instance Bayley moves up a level once you've damaged seven opponents' heads, landed 100 heavy attacks, and hit 30 attacks on grounded opponents. Particularly bad are the climaxes to those 4-on-4 bouts, which have a tendency to drag past the 15-minute mark because of those aforementioned tag-partner problems.

My usual approach to WWE games is to blitz Showcase, which this year features classic Rey Mysterio bouts against Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, and, um, Gran Metalik, then spend 11 months hammering Universe mode until the next edition comes out. MyFaction is so addictive that I've already obliterated that plan, and can see it being a time sink throughout the upcoming year. The key will be 2K keeping it competitive for those who don't want to spend money on VC – the cash-bought alternative to MF. Either way, I can't wait to see where it heads next.

(Image credit: 2K)

Which is not to say Universe mode lacks appeal. The mode will be a familiar home for returning fans, and it's curiously aided by the out-of-date WWE 2K22 roster. 30 stars featured here were axed by WWE in 2021, enough to add your own unique show starring Braun Strowman, Breezango, and Peyton Royce. Unlike MyGM, there are no restrictions in terms of time or title belts, and those who wish to streamline the experience can plow through it as one wrestler. Universe is best enjoyed in control of the entire roster, however, and you can always sim matches or shows you're not keen on.

The diluted feel of MyGM when compared to its forebears is a blow, and legacy flaws are frustrating, but there’s so much else to like here. The in-real action feels fresh and weighty. Animations, likenesses and entrances all blow previous series entries away. And both MyFaction and Universe offer long-term value for money. After two-and-a-half years, developer Visual Concepts finally brings closure to the disastrous WWE 2K20 era. Over to you, AEW.

