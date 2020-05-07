Call of Duty Warzone helicopters removed after game-breaking glitch is discovered

The Call of Duty Warzone helicopters have unfortunately been temporarily removed from the game this week, after they were being used to glitch underneath the map. This came as part of the latest Call of Duty Warzone playlist update because as you can see from the embedded Reddit video below, it was quite a powerful glitch to abuse. Keep reading for everything we know about Call of Duty Warzone helicopters, including when we're expecting them to return.

Evidently, the Warzone helicopter glitch is quite overpowered, since you know... it makes the players completely invulnerable, ruining the fun for anyone else in the lobby. It's not the first time something like this has happened in battle royale games either, with Fortnite frequently having various vehicles temporarily disabled in the past while Epic Games has fixed exploits.

Activision hasn't explicitly stated that this is the reason for their removal, but with the amount of traction the Call of Duty Warzone helicopter glitch was getting, it's a pretty safe bet. As for when we can expect helicopters to return... there's usually a playlist update every week or two, so provided Infinity Ward can deploy a fix for the problem and get it sorted, helicopters should be back before too long.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors mystery is developing. A recent update added the unknown "red access cards" into the game, while a dataminer found evidence of both green and blue access cards hidden in the game files. We're still waiting for the puzzle to be solved but thanks to these cards, speculation is rife that the bunker doors will be opened soon and we'll discover the secrets that lay within.

