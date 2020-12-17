Warzone best Groza loadouts: Three setups to obliterate the competition

The best Warzone Groza builds have something for everyone from the newest assault rifle added following the Black Ops Cold War integration. The Groza has a high rate of fire, manageable recoil, and excels at medium to long range battles. Much like the other Black Ops Cold War weapons, the Warzone Groza feels slightly overpowered in its current form, but is a blast to use. Even if other players manage to start shooting you first, you can still take them out easily, thanks to its fast rate of fire. These are three of the best Groza Warzone loadouts to obliterate the competition.

Warzone best Groza loadout: Close quarters combat

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.3” Ultralight

: 15.3” Ultralight Underbarrel : Infiltrator Grip

: Infiltrator Grip Ammunition : 45 Rnd Speed Mag

: 45 Rnd Speed Mag Rear Grip: Dropshot Wrap

Despite being an assault rifle, you can pretty much use the Groza as an SMG if you have the right attachments. If you’re a run and gunner who likes to get up close, this loadout is for you. Start by using the GRU Suppressor to keep you off the minimap when firing. You can also use the regular Suppressor in the meantime if you haven’t unlocked the GRU. The GRU attachment boosts your vertical recoil control and improves your accuracy.

Next, we recommend the 15.3” Ultralight barrel to give you a boost to your mobility and strafe speed. This is key when facing off against multiple enemies at once. Since you’ll be using this class in close quarters situations, you don’t need to worry about an optic - especially since the weapon’s iron sights are completely usable.

To keep your speed as high as possible, stick with the Infiltrator Grip Underbarrel. This boosts your movement speed, shooting move speed, and aim walking movement speed, all of which will make you lightning quick on your feet. The Groza has a high rate of fire and it can be easy to blow through ammo, so we recommend using the 45 Rnd Speed Mag. You can also use a bigger magazine, but since speed is your main goal here, the 45 Rnd mag should do the trick. Remember, the speed mag reloads faster. Finally, use the Dropshot Wrap Rear Grip to improve flinch resistance and to aim while going prone. This will allow you to “drop shot” your foes.

When it comes to a secondary, you can come equipped with something that’s good in ranged situations, like the M16 or a sniper. This way, you’ll have all your bases covered.

Warzone best Groza loadout: Long range combat

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 7.62

: Muzzle Brake 7.62 Barrel : 16.7” VDV Reinforced

: 16.7” VDV Reinforced Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Speedgrip

: Spetsnaz Speedgrip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

The Groza is an absolute beast at long range, too. Perhaps not as effective as the M16, but it still gets the job done. Use the Muzzle Brake 7.62” to boost your vertical recoil control - which is very useful when taking down enemies from afar. Follow that up with the 16.7” VDV Reinforced Barrel to improve your damage range and bullet velocity - again, perfect for ranged battles.

Despite having decent iron sights, we actually do recommend to attach an optic when using this weapon at long range, as it’ll help keep you on the target. We like the Microflex LED, but use whichever you’re most comfortable with. Then, go with the Spetsnaz Speedgrip to boost your vertical and horizontal recoil control. You’ll notice a difference in your handling during long range firefights. To round things out, we like the 60 Rnd Drum to ensure you’ve got plenty of ammo to take out your opponents from afar. After all, your bullets are less effective the farther out your target is.

Once again, come with a secondary that will keep your loadout balanced. In this case, something like an SMG or shotgun might do the trick so you can blast the enemies that try to take you out up close.

Warzone best Groza loadout: All-around

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.7” Contour M2

: 15.7” Contour M2 Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Speedgrip

: Spetsnaz Speedgrip Ammunition : Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Dropshot Wrap

For the final loadout, it’s sort of a combination of the previous two and works well in almost all situations. When playing Warzone, this is the Groza loadout we recommend the most. Slap on the GRU Suppressor to stay off the minimap and to boost your vertical recoil control. Then, stick with the 15.7” Contour M2 Barrel, which gives you a damage range boost. In Warzone, this is key, as many of your firefights will take place at medium to long range.

Then, go with the Spetsnaz Speedgrip for that handy vertical and horizontal recoil control. We also cannot stress enough just how important it is to come with an ammo boost like the 60 Rnd Drum. If you find this to be too slow, then go with the 45, but the 60 will likely save your life. And finally, the Dropshot Wrap is Rear Grip is always a solid choice, as it boosts your flinch resistance and lets you aim while going prone.

This loadout is great for aggressive players who like to engage in fights at medium to long range, as well as up close. The weapon’s fire rate is high enough to make it feel like an SMG, but its handling at range is that of an assault rifle, giving you the best of both worlds. Don’t sleep on this weapon.

