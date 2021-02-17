Valheim patch notes: bug fixes and autosave tweaks

A new list of Valheim patch notes are out now, introducing various bug fixes and other solutions to the new early access smash hit.

The new list of Valheim patch notes went live earlier today on February 17. Chiefly, this patch is aimed at bringing various fixes to the early access game, including a fix for the Forest Crypt, for example.

Elsewhere in the patch, there's some tweaks to the autosave system in Valheim. Whereas the game previously autosaved every 30 minutes, it'll now save your progress every 20 minutes, significantly cutting down on the time between autosaves for a more reliable system.

As for everything else the new Valheim patch notes contain, you can check out the full list of updates just below.

Valheim patch notes February 17

Disabled Google Analytics.

Updated the Unity engine.

Fixes for the Forest Crypt.

Credits updated.

Save system returned to old-new.

Pickables sync fix, including stones and carrots.

Dedicated server CPU usage fix.

Hearth smoke building fix.

Save system tweaks.

Console save function can be used remotely if a player is added to the admin list.

Autosave occurs every 20 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Manual join IP function for dedicated servers.

Extra tombstone checks to prevent them from disappearing.

Better broken world handling (crash/exit instead of loading an empty world).

Various localization fixes.

This is actually the first list of Valheim patch notes since the game launched earlier this year. Despite only having just launched, the game has already sailed past two million sales worldwide, as well as setting a new concurrent player record on Steam. Going forward though, you can absolutely expect further patch notes as developer Iron Gate expands upon the early access game.