V Rising has hit 2 million sales in its first month on Early Access

V Rising sales have soared to 2 million in its first month on Early Access.

Developer Stunlock Studios is flying high with the success of its vampire survival adventure V Rising. The game launched on Steam Early Access last month, and already it's sold 2 million copies. "This is the year of the Vampire! 2 million strong!" reads a post on the game's official Twitter account.

"We at Stunlock are very proud of the amazing start V Rising has made since launching on Early Access," says Stunlock's CEO Rickard Frisegard. "Our goal is to make the best vampire game possible, and this is a clear indicator we are on the right path. We will strive to reward our players with a new, groundbreaking survival experience and also satiate any bloodlust."

V Rising got off to an impressive start, quickly climbing to the top of Steam's best-sellers charts following its launch on May 17. The game sold 500,000 copies in just three days and went on to hit the 1 million player mark after one week on sale.

A look on the V Rising Steam page shows that the game is currently sporting a "very positive" rating, with 88% of the game's 32,595 reviews being favourable. A new update for the game has also just been released, which addresses issues around balancing, adds a couple of useful new features and irons out a ton of bugs.

For those unfamiliar, V Rising puts you in the role of a vampire weakened from centuries of slumber. You must set about raising a vampire empire by rebuilding your castle and converting the local human population into your servants, all the while avoiding the sun and quenching your thirst for blood.

