Tiny Swedish town flexes its survival game royalty by enshrining Valheim, Raft, and V Rising into its roads

News
By
Published

Skövde, Sweden has yet another multi-million seller to celebrate with RV There Yet

Valheim
(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

You might not have heard of the town of Skövde, Sweden, but if you spend much time staying abreast of Steam's biggest hits, you've probably heard of some of the titles its improbably large game development community has built. The town of roughly 58,000 people has created so many viral hits – particularly in the survival genre – that it's now got its own Hollywood-inspired "Walk of Game" celebrating them all.

Skövde's Walk of Game is open to games that have sold at least 3 million copies (or reached 15 million downloads, for free titles) and had at least 50% of development hours completed in the town. The games enshrined in the city's sidewalks include Goat Simulator and Satisfactory from Coffee Stain Studios, V Rising from Stunlock Studios, Valheim from Iron Gate, and Raft from Redbeet Interactive.

The latest game to be enshrined in the Walk of Game is RV There Yet, a notable hit in the post-friendslop boom where you've got to work together with your buddies to get a massive RV home along an absurdly dangerous road. It was developed in under two months and sold over two million copies in the space of a week – another big win for Skövde's game dev community.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How does the town keep doing it? "The university offers a game dev course and an incubator helps the graduates start companies," the RV There Yet devs offer on Twitter. "That combo creates a mega-dense game dev-per-capita ratio!"

Whatever the reasons why, Skövde has clearly built a game dev hub worthy of celebration, and I'm looking forward to finding out what the next hit from its developers will look like.

These are the best survival games to play in 2026.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. It takes a lot to stun Old School RuneScape players
    1
    I've been covering MMOs for 13 years, and this is by far the most disgusting grind I've ever seen someone complete
  2. 2
    No Netflix? No problem: the first episode of Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 will stream live for free on Twitch
  3. 3
    Someone has made a Lego Millennium Falcon out of a chicken set, and now I think I've seen it all
  4. 4
    Not even Rockstar heads know everything that's in GTA 6 because devs will just add stuff – which is also how Red Dead Redemption 2 got its absurd horse testicle physics
  5. 5
    PS5 jailbreak proves the console could've been backwards compatible with PS2 discs all along