Tiny Swedish town flexes its survival game royalty by enshrining Valheim, Raft, and V Rising into its roads

You might not have heard of the town of Skövde, Sweden, but if you spend much time staying abreast of Steam's biggest hits, you've probably heard of some of the titles its improbably large game development community has built. The town of roughly 58,000 people has created so many viral hits – particularly in the survival genre – that it's now got its own Hollywood-inspired "Walk of Game" celebrating them all.
Skövde's Walk of Game is open to games that have sold at least 3 million copies (or reached 15 million downloads, for free titles) and had at least 50% of development hours completed in the town. The games enshrined in the city's sidewalks include Goat Simulator and Satisfactory from Coffee Stain Studios, V Rising from Stunlock Studios, Valheim from Iron Gate, and Raft from Redbeet Interactive.
The latest game to be enshrined in the Walk of Game is RV There Yet, a notable hit in the post-friendslop boom where you've got to work together with your buddies to get a massive RV home along an absurdly dangerous road. It was developed in under two months and sold over two million copies in the space of a week – another big win for Skövde's game dev community.
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How does the town keep doing it? "The university offers a game dev course and an incubator helps the graduates start companies," the RV There Yet devs offer on Twitter. "That combo creates a mega-dense game dev-per-capita ratio!"
Whatever the reasons why, Skövde has clearly built a game dev hub worthy of celebration, and I'm looking forward to finding out what the next hit from its developers will look like.
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