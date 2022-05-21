Early Access vampire game V Rising has sold over 500,000 copies in just three days

It's only three days old, but already over half a million people have jumped in to play the early access title, V Rising.

"It's official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran!" developer Stunlock Studios exclaimed across its social media channels. "Thank you all for joining us on this journey!"

It's official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey! pic.twitter.com/35pLD6DQW2May 20, 2022 See more

A vampire survival game, V Rising has already clocked up over 7,000 "very positive" reviews on Steam, and has hit an impressive Steam concurrent peak player count of over 130,000 people - a record that's been broken several times today already (and is likely to be broken several times again over the weekend, I suspect).

That's not all, either. At the time of writing, it's currently the sixth most-played game on Steam according to SteamDB , sporting more concurrent players than GTA 5, FIFA 22, Destiny 2, and even Elden Ring.

Unlike those titles, though, V Rising is newly released and currently only available in Early Access. This means the game "is not complete and may or may not change further".

"Early Access allows you to enjoy V Rising's gothic world while participating in the game’s development," the team explains on the Steam store page.

"We look forward to hearing your opinion and how you like the mix of survival open-world experiences combined with our studio’s signature gameplay. Working directly with our players and implementing your feedback will help us create the best Vampire Survival Game possible. By supporting us, you will play a crucial part in the development of V Rising. Together we can achieve more."

Have you had your interest piqued but don't know much about V Rising?

"Awaken as a vampire. Hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength and evade the scorching sun to survive," the Steam store description teases. "Raise your castle and thrive in an ever-changing open world full of mystery. Gain allies online and conquer the land of the living."