The Week In Sci-Fi

We help you fill your week with a healthy dose of sci-fi and fantasy – including the season finale of Fringe and Black Death.



MONDAY 7 JUNE



The third season of Chuck continues on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

continues on Virgin 1 at 9pm. Plenty of DVDs out today, including the first batch of episodes from the current Doctor Who series, The Wolfman remake, vintage Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk cartoons, Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo , Japanese sci-fi from Robo-Geisha and Brit drama Exam .

TUESDAY 8 JUNE



SEASON FINALE! The second season of Fringe comes to an end on Sky1 at 10pm.

The second season of comes to an end on Sky1 at 10pm. You can also catch Stargate Universe on Sky1 at 8pm, the just-started ninth season of Smallville on E4 at 9pm, V on Syfy at 10pm and The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm.

WEDNESDAY 9 JUNE



The Winchester brothers fly the flag for Wednesday night fantasy as Supernatural continues on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 10 JUNE



More fantasy from Legend Of The Seeker on Syfy at 8pm, followed by Painkiller Jane at 10pm. Ouch.

on Syfy at 8pm, followed by at 10pm. Ouch. Charlaine Harris’s latest Sookie Stackhouse novel, Dead In The Family , hits bookshops.

FRIDAY 11 JUNE



Beware the plague! Black Death infects UK cinemas from today.

infects UK cinemas from today. Standby for an event signposted through time and space: three days of Doctor Who shindig Bad Wolf get under way in Birmingham.

get under way in Birmingham. Sarah Connor! Chuck! Firefly! They’re all on the bill at T2 in Heathrow.

in Heathrow. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (a really big deal, apparently) swoops onto the Wii.

SATURDAY 12 JUNE



More adventures in the TARDIS as Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 6.45pm, closely followed by Confidential on BBC Three.

continues on BBC One at 6.45pm, closely followed by on BBC Three. Derby gets a dose of culture courtesy of Alt.Fiction .

SUNDAY 13 JUNE

