A Tenet prologue is reportedly being shown before Rise of Skywalker IMAX screenings

Eager to see a glimpse of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Tenet? The director’s new movie has already received a teaser during Hobbs and Shaw showings earlier this year and, now, we could be getting a longer prologue before watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in IMAX according to a new report.

TrailerTrack has the scoop on potential plans for Nolan to screen a “prologue” of Tenet in IMAX screens next month. It’s not yet known how long the clip will be, but it’s likely to be our first real taste of Nolan’s upcoming thriller, one that has been kept tantalisingly out-of-reach for some time now.

It’s also not clear at whether the Tenet prologue will be shown across all IMAX screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker worldwide or limited in some capacity. Expect to find out in the coming weeks.

Nolan has a track record for utilising the increase in IMAX popularity to show off a little snippet of his movies. Perhaps the most famous example was Bane’s airplane heist in The Dark Knight Rises, while he’s also included the opening of The Dark Knight as well as a scene from Dunkirk in his previews. Here’s hoping we get to see something of a similar length again.

Tenet, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is set to hit cinemas on July 17, 2020. We’ve already seen the cryptic teaser and, if you want to know more, you can read our complete description of the trailer.

