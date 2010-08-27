SFX Spurious Awards

SFX sets trends; woman gets fancy dress back to front; sexually-frustrated robot and more!

POSSIBLE SFX HOMAGE OF THE WEEK

The new comic mag edited by Mark Millar could just have easily won a spurious award for POSSIBLE ALAN MOORE IMPRESSION OF THE WEEK looking at that photo on the cover of someone purporting to be Frankie Boyle. Just because you’ve written a comic strip, Frankie, you don’t have to grow a beard. But, no, we’re awarding Clint a Spurious Award for its name. Why? Because if you cover up the bottom of the logo it looks a bit like… well, modesty forbids. But we wonder where they could have got that idea from…? They’ve even got an advert for Tank Girl in the first issue . Coincidence? We don’t think so…

DUMB BLONDE OF THE WEEK

She’s got her Iron Man costume on back to front. Tsk!

MEDICAL AID OF THE WEEK

Last week it was University Challenge challenging your language skills, this week Bitedaily has produced this sci-fi eye chart created from 36 letters pilfered from SF movie, comic and game logos and posters. How many can you get? Unfortunately, Bite isn’t giving away the answers just yet, but “as an incentive, the first person to get them all in the correct order wins a poster of the Sci-fi Eye Test.”

STUDENT PRANK OF THE WEEK

The hackers at Harvard have done it again. In this case hacker doesn’t mean someone who breaks into Pentagon computer systems and launch nuclear missiles at the Isle Of Man. In Harvard parlance a hack is a student prank. This time they’ve placed an illuminated TARDIS on top of Building 7. Because they can. Rather than, perhaps, spending time in more scholarly pursuits like learning how to spell Harvard (though maybe that’s another piece of student humour). Previous hacks have involved the Eye of Sauron and turning the university’s great dome into R2-D2 .

FETISH OF THE WEEK

Warehouse 13 ’s Claudia (for reasons we won’t go into) ends up handcuffed to an oven, armed only with a spatula, in a scene which would could only have originated in the writer’s slightly dubious dreams…

ENDANGERED SPECIES OF THE WEEK

Unicorns are an endangered species – it’s official! Orbit has published this chart comparing the trends in images on fantasy book covers between 2008 and 2009, which reveals the horrifying truth: there were no unicorns on any covers last year. Other trends revealed included the fact that the “big three” (“castles”, “glowy magic” and “swords”) were all in decline, with castles suffering a 50% drop, while dragons held steady. Their analysis also suggests that the appearance of “hooded figures” was set to explode in 2010.

SEXUALLY FRUSTRATED ROBOT OF THE WEEK

A team from the University of California, Berkeley, has programmed its PR2 robot to identify a pair of socks, work out if the socks need to be turned inside out, and then bundle the pair together. Which is all very impressive and all. But in the sped-up video they’ve released of PR2 in action it looks like the poor thing has other things on its mind than housework…

SCATOLOGICAL HAT OF THE WEEK

Right, okay, if the responses on this website are anything to go by, this specially-created Princess Leia hairdo hat is as cute a character in a Miyazaki film. Us? Well, we can’t help thinking it looks like a cowpat and two dog turds…