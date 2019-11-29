Rev your engines! Save £179 on Logitech's G920 and G29 racing wheels

If you're set on hitting the road soon in one of the latest racing games like Need for Speed Heat or Forza Horizon 4, why not do it in style and treat yourself with this Black Friday deal on the Logitech G920 and G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel complete with floor pedals. Currently on offer for just £119.99, you can pick up the G29 wheel for PS4 or the G920 wheel for Xbox One and PC and save yourself £179. With 60% off this racy number, you won't want to stall on this deal.

The G920 has made appearances in our round up of the best racing wheels and the G29 featured in our best PS4 gaming wheels thanks to its great force feedback and smooth, responsive controls. Logitech's G920 wheel is fitted with what it calls "Driving Force feedback,“ which gives you a pretty realistic simulation of what it's like to drive a real car.

Both wheels are equipped with floor pedals so you can realistically revs your engine to your heart's content, and while the brakes can be a little stiff, it's still got an easy-to-use setup when you jump into your favourite virtual car. Our review said that this G920 wheel is best for players who want to really feel like they're a part of the race.

With such a big saving, you'll want to get speedy with this one if you've been holding out on investing on a wheel for a while. It would also make a great gift for any racing game fans out there this Christmas season, so make sure you start your engines and get in gear.

