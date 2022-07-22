Best gaming deals in Australia for July 2022

Games are expensive, and that's never been truer than in 2022: Sony first-party games have increased across the board, and some third-party publishers like 2K and Activision are following suit. The next-gen consoles have now been on the market for more than a year, and while PS5 and Xbox Series X are still hard to get, if you've got one, you've probably got a renewed appetite for buying new games. This is an expensive hobby.

On this page you'll find a regularly updated list of the best gaming deals in Australia, ranging consoles, games and peripherals. While it's true that games are getting more expensive, it's also true that there's never been more retail competition in Australia: trusty outlets like JB Hi-Fi and EB Games now have Amazon Australia to contend with, not to mention eBay, Big W, Target, and a range of other online outlets. We'll do our best to ensure that the prices published here are the very lowest you can get, though we'll be avoiding secondhand goods and grey market key sellers.

Without further ado:

This week's highlights

(opens in new tab) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (pre-order) for Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab) | AU$79.95 AU$64.90 (opens in new tab)

If you're keen to dive straight into Xenoblade Chronicles 3 when it releases on July 29, Amazon has a nifty 19% discount on this pre-order. With the possible exception of Splatoon 3, it's probably the most anticipated Switch exclusive of 2022.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S console (opens in new tab) | AU$499 AU$479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're keen to jump into the wonders of Xbox Game Pass, this is the cheapest way to do it (unless you fork out for an Xbox One: not recommended). It's not as powerful as the Series X, but it boasts a high speed SSD and still runs games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 beautifully. This has been dipping between AU$448 and AU$479 for a while, so this isn't the best deal we've seen, but it's still below RRP.

(opens in new tab) Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5 (opens in new tab) | AU$99.95 AU$38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Considering it only released in March, this is a drastic discount on one of the most surprising action games of 2022. It's a surreal adventure set in a lifelike rendition of Tokyo's Shibuya district. If you need more convincing, check out our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series gaming chair (opens in new tab) | AU$759 AU$724 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

This Secretlab throne is our pick for the best gaming chair. Secretlab don't run sales willy-nilly either, so if you're in need of a chair this side of EOFY or Black Friday, this AU$34 discount is worth jumping on straight away.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense controller (opens in new tab) | AU$109.95 (opens in new tab) AU$89 (opens in new tab)

If you already own a PS5 you probably know that a second controller is essential; the battery life ain't great. But it's also good for local two-player games, and this discount makes having a back-up or spare attractive. This was down to AU$69 during Prime Day (mid-July) so maybe not the cheapest it's ever been, but still better than most bricks and mortar alternatives.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED model (opens in new tab) | AU$539.95 AU$479 (opens in new tab)

Save on the suavest Switch yet, which only a couple of months ago was a little hard to get in Australia. That doesn't seem to be the case right now, so you might as well fire off an order while the going is good - assuming you don't mind the lack of meaningful spec upgrades. This has been as cheap as AU$448, but this price is still well below RRP. Via Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2 for PS4 (opens in new tab), PS5 (opens in new tab) and Xbox (opens in new tab) | AU$57

Amazon has a superb price for this open world zombie slayer, which released in February. Considering how big and sprawling this parkour-oriented zombie survival horror game purports to be, this is a sterling price for a next-gen game. Via Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch console (opens in new tab) | AU$429 (usually AU$469.95)

The Nintendo Switch price has varied quite a bit lately, mostly due to continued high demand and the component shortage problem affecting the whole industry. So this ain't the best price in history but it's still under the RRP. This discount applies to both the neon blue and red model, as well as the more reserved grey version.