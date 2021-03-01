Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly - all tasks and rewards, and how to fix it not showing up

The Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly special research is the latest Team Rocket clash and, once again, it involves taking down Giovanni. This Pokemon Go research isn't a particularly long one, as The Higher They Fly has just six stages in total, but if you're curious about what the tasks and rewards are, then this Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly guide is the one for you. We've also got details on what to do if the Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly not showing bug has happened to you, because it's a common problem.

Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Mysterious Components | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows | Pokemon Go Rocket Straight to Victory

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly not appearing in-game

(Image credit: Niantic)

First up is what to do if you can't find The Higher They Fly in your list of special research. Unfortunately, this isn't actually a bug – in order to complete The Higher They Fly, you need to have finished all of the Team Rocket special research storylines so far. The latest of these is A Troubling Situation, which released in September 2020. Check out our complete guide to the Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation to learn more.

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly tasks and rewards

As you'd expect from the name, The Higher They Fly focuses a lot on Flying-type Pokemon. Pidgeot Mega Energy is a reward featured throughout, along with a Doduo encounter. This is because, for the next three months, Giovanni's shadow Pokemon reward for defeating him will rotate through Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Defeat him in March for Articuno, April for Zapdos, and May for Moltres.

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly: Stage 1

Win a raid (15 Poke Balls)

Beat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (3 Hyper Potions)

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon (3 Revives)

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Nanan Berries, 10 Razz Berries

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly: Stage 2

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon (1 Sun Stone)

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row (15 Great Balls)

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokemon (Doduo encounter)

Rewards: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly: Stage 3

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon (30 Pidgeot Mega Energy)

Beat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts (30 Pidgeot Mega Energy)

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy (30 Pidgeot Mega Energy)

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, Pidgeot encounters

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly: Stage 4

Beat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo (1250 XP)

Beat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff (1250 XP)

Beat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra (1250 XP)

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Super Rocket Radar, 1000 Stardust

For help completing these three tasks, make sure you read our guide to Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters.

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly: Stage 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (5 Max Potions)

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (20 Ultra Balls)

Beat the Team Go Rocket Boss (5 Max Revives)

Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charge TM

Our guide to the best Pokemon Go Giovanni counters will help you take down the Team Rocket boss.

Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly: Stage 6

Already complete (2000 XP)

Already complete (2000 XP)

Already complete (2000 XP)

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats