New Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko POPs are coming - here's where to pre-order

Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko POPs based on the show have wandered in from the desert, and the range includes Third Sister Reva, grumpy ol' Ben himself, and the Jedi's faithful space camel steed.

Basically, these are prime Star Wars gifts for any fan of the new series. Featuring a suitably run-down Ben for $11.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab) alongside the similarly-priced Third Sister (opens in new tab) and Darth Vader (opens in new tab), these Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko POPs will launch on September 6. In addition, a version of Ben riding his faithful Eopie is also on offer for $29.96 via Amazon (opens in new tab).

A few other Ben-adjacent toys have gone live for pre-order, too. Namely, you can get a much younger Obi-Wan in that duel from The Phantom Menace for $29.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab) (due this June 17), and the set can be completed with Darth Maul (opens in new tab) and Qui-Gon Jinn (opens in new tab) for the same price. Want to fast-forward through the timeline, on the other hand? If you don't fancy waiting for any of the above to drop, you can currently get Ben as part of a trio of glow-in-the-dark Force ghosts from Return of the Jedi for $42.95 from Amazon (opens in new tab). And yes, that includes a ghostly Hayden Christensen as per the Special Edition updates.

(opens in new tab) Obi-Wan Kenobi | $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This version of Obi-Wan is drawn from the character's new Disney show, when he's going by 'Ben' and being a miserable stick-in-the-mud. Besides looking appropriately world-weary, this figure includes the Jedi clutching a tiny version of his lightsaber.



(opens in new tab) Darth Vader | $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dark Lord of the Sith has returned for Obi-Wan's show, and because this Funko POP is based on his appearance in the series, Vader's helmet has the red lenses seen in Kenobi, Rogue One, and A New Hope.



(opens in new tab) Reva (Third Sister) | $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ruthless Third Sister is now available to pre-order as a Funko POP, and even in cartoon form she's intimidating. This one comes with her double-ended lightsaber hilt at the ready, though it isn't ignited… yet.



(opens in new tab) Ben Kenobi on Eopie | $29.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ben's mode of transport on Tatooine is this humble space camel, and you can get the pair for your shelf with this Funko POP version. It's more expensive because it's a bigger figure and comes with a large scenic base.



Naturally, these aren't the only bits of merch landing on shelves in honor of the show. A new Darth Vader helmet and Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber replica are on their way for early 2023, not to mention numerous action figures. However, our favorite would have to be this heckin' adorable LOLA droid animatronic based on Leia's robot companion.

For more on the show, you can check out our interview with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on filming the show together. Not caught up on the series just yet, on the other hand? Check out offers on Disney's streaming service below or visit our page of the best Disney Plus sign-up deals.

